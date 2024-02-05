x
Baths Hall, Scunthorpe, February 29.
That’ll Be The Day will be rocking ‘n’ rolling across the UK as the legendary show continues on its tour, completing its 38th year on the road.
Founder and performer Trevor Payne continues to grace stages with his fan-favourite show that celebrates pop culture from the ‘50s through the ‘80s.
This show, touring for nearly four decades, delights and thrills audiences with its blast-from-the-past performances.
Performing to more than five million people nationwide and playing over 200 performances yearly, this widely celebrated show has a killer line-up of the greatest rock ‘n’ roll classics of all time, performed by an ensemble of first-class vocalists.
That’ll Be The Day isn’t just a concert, it also features a laugh-out-loud selection of uproarious comedy sketches. This show is not to be missed.
Details: Go to www.scunthorpetheatres.co.uk
