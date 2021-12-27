You''ll be mad at yourself if you miss seeing Suggs at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

Suggs will be hitting the stage in Lincoln soon with his latest live show.

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, January 25.

After his first successful hit tour My Life Story, Graham McPherson, aka Suggs, is heading back out on the road with a follow-up tour which visits the New Theatre Royal Lincoln soon.While the first tour explored Suggs’s journey from humble beginnings to touring with Madness, this new tour will explore how fame affected him, and the surprises that awaited once he reached stardom.Suggs still struggles to come to grips with the fact that he is a celebrity. He lives in constant fear that he has been masquerading for too long and the curtain must come down at some point.Constantly expecting that inevitable tap on the shoulder to hear ‘What are you doing here, Sunshine?’ How has he got this far?With help from Deano, his trusty pianist, Suggs tells his story in words and music with the help of some Madness classics.

For more on ticket availability, you can go to www.newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

