You'll be shaken and stirred by James Bond concert at New Theatre Royal Lincoln

New Theatre Royal Lincoln, October 31.
The James Bond Concert Spectacular, presented by Q The Music Show with guest compere and former Bond actor Caroline Bliss, comes to Lincoln soom.Formed in 2004 as the world’s first dedicated tribute to the music of 007, the show has gone on to establish itself amongst every Bond fan club as the finest show of the songs since the originals.The stirring emotional and adrenaline-fuelled performances, mixed in with superb musicianship and flair, have been met by critical acclaim.The show has become the go-to provider for all the top events in the world when it comes to James Bond. In 2019 the show was performed at an event with George Lazenby: the 50th anniversary event for On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, held at Piz Gloria in the Swiss Alps.
