You'll be walking in the air again at Lincoln Cathedral - and tickets are now on sale

Lincoln Cathedral is already looking ahead to winter family fun with the announcement that tickets are on sale for its much-loved annual screening of the BAFTA-winning animation The Snowman.The performances on December 10 (11am, 1.30pm, 3pm, 7pm and 8.30pm) will see the festive classic shown on a big screen in the nave, accompanied by a live orchestra and soloists from the Cathedral Choir.The Snowman has become an integral part of many families’ Christmas since the picture book was first published in 1978. The animated version was first broadcast on Channel 4 in 1982 and has been shown every year since. It will have a particular poignancy this year following the death in August of its author and illustrator, Raymond Briggs, at the age of 88.