You'll fall head over heels for comic Terry Alderton's show at Trinity Arts Centre

Terry Alderton will be visiting the Trinity Street venue to perform his latest standup show, It’s Terry.Terry is one of the most exciting comedians around, regularly performing all over the globe and picking up the odd award along the way.He has played the Melbourne Comedy Festival, New Zealand Comedy Festival, India, Edinburgh Comedy Festival, Canadas Just For Laughs, Dublin and Galway Comedy Festivals and many more.He is also recognisable to fans for his acting roles as Terry Spraggan in BBC EastEnders and Charlie Mead in London’s Burning.His TV stand up credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC), Dave’s One Night Stand (Dave), Comedy Road Show (BBC) and The Stand Up Show (BBC) .He also had his own show on BBC Radio Four.