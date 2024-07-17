Hosted by Lincolnshire-based Community Interest Company Not That Kind of CIC in collaboration with Shug Recording Studios and Yellowbelly Records, the live music event was held on July 13 at The Red Lion Public House in Ruskington.

It aimed to improve the music and arts culture scene for young people in the greater Lincolnshire community.

Musicians aged 19 and under from around the area competed for bragging rights, prizes, and a rehearsal session with Shug Studios, and a recording session courtesy of Yellowbelly Records.

Our judging panel included music industry professionals.

The gig kicked off with Cheems, then local band Everglades, followed by Ashen from Grantham, then a band composed of 11 and 12 year olds called Krossed Keyz, and finishing with Derek in a Suitcase from Bourne.

Each band was expected to perform a 15-minute set comprised of original songs and covers.

Lead organiser Dale Tyler said it went fantastically well: "The rain held off, we had a really good turn out and the bands blew us all away with their talent. Our overall winner was Ashen, a young band from Grantham with members aged between 13 and 15,” he said.

“They now will be going off for a recording experience with Yellowbelly Records where they will be recorded, produced, mixed and provided with a CD of the experience.

"Everyone has said what a lovely day it was and how supportive and friendly the atmosphere was.”

They plan to do a youth battle of the bands yearly, but prior to that are intending to host some community music events later on this year, where the winners will be invited to play.

1 . DSC_3857mf.jpg Local Band The Everglades at the youth battle of the bands event in Ruskington. Photo: Mick Fox Photo: Mick Fox

2 . DSC_3863mf.jpg Public enjoying the bands at the Red Lion, Ruskington. Photo: Mick Fox Photo: Mick Fox

3 . DSC_3879mf.jpg Barry and Nichola Holloway. Photo: Mick Fox Photo: Mick Fox

4 . DSC_3876mf.jpg The public enjoying the groups at the youth battle of the bands. Photo: Mick Fox Photo: Mick Fox