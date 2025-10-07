Zebra to play Sleaford pub venue

Zebra are from L-R Mark LeSage keyboards, Mikey Butler Drums, Kev Arnold vocals and guitar, Karl Gernert bass.

The long awaited return to Sleaford of lovable Lincolnshire rock band Zebra is finally here.

After a ten year gap and three years of calls for a return visit the Spalding-based band are making their debut performance at The Barge & Bottle, in Carre Street, Sleaford on October 18.

Admission is free and with their own versions of your favourite songs, the fab four of Mark Le Sage (keyboards), Mikey Butler (drums), Kev Arnold (vocals and guitar), and Karl Gernert (bass) assure you that they will have you dancing from the get go.

Keyboard player Mark Le Sage said: “It’s been a long time but we cannot wait to play back in Sleaford. We always had a great reception and everyone was always up for a party, so we can't wait.”