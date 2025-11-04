Noel Fielding has confirmed he will be co-host Bake Off in 2025 | Channel 4

Find out what is in store for the Bake Off finalists tonight (November 4) 🍰📺

It is the final of The Great British Bake Off.

Just three amateurs are left in the competition.

But what challenges will they face in the tent?

The Great British Bake Off will crown its next winner in just a matter of hours. Just three amateurs are left and all are dreaming of writing their names in the show’s history books.

It might be hard to believe but the iconic cookery competition is preparing to wrap up for another year. The curtain will be brought down on series 16 with a dramatic grand finale this evening.

For the final time this year, Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith will cast their eyes over the class of 2025 and pick the next Bake Off champion. But what challenges are awaiting the finalists?

What week is it on The Great British Bake Off?

After nine hard-fought and extremely compelling weeks, it is time for the final of GBBO series 16. The final will not have a specific theme, but it will still push the bakers to their limits.

The judges have been hard at work in the kitchen cooking up some final worthy challenges, including making the biggest cakes ever seen in Bake Off history. All in a day's work in the iconic tent!

What are the challenges in the Bake Off final?

Our trio of remaining bakers - Aaron, Jasmine, and Tom - will be seriously put through their paces during the last week of series 16. It wouldn’t be a GBBO final if it didn’t push them to the limit!

The preview, via Radio Times, reads: “The three finalists bake a classic British iced bun in the signature, a tower of French delights in the technical and for their showstopper take on the challenge of making the largest ever cake in Bake Off history.

“As ever, Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding encourage the bakers, while judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith taste their efforts - but only one can be crowned winner of The Great British Bake Off 2025.”