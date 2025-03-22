BGT 2025: who are the golden buzzer acts in ITV series 18? Full list so far
- BGT judges have been hot on the golden buzzers so far.
- These acts are sent through straight to the live semi-finals.
- But who are the golden buzzer acts in 2025?
Getting one of the converted golden buzzers is something every Britain’s Got Talent hopeful dreams about. It is a one-way ticket straight through to the live semi-finals and is a complete game-changer.
First introduced back in BGT’s eighth series, the golden buzzer has become a firm fixture over the years. The long-running ITV show returns after a surprise week break last weekend.
But who are the golden buzzer acts so far in 2025? Here’s all you need to know:
How do the BGT golden buzzers work?
Introduced back in series 8, which aired more than a decade ago in 2014, the golden buzzer gives acts a free ticket all the way to the live semi-finals. It means a guarantee that they will get to return to perform in front of the nation, at least one more time.
While other acts might get voted through by the judges after their audition, it doesn’t mean they will automatically make it through to the live shows. After the auditions, the judges whittle down the acts who made it to the next stage.
The golden buzzer was first introduced in Germany’s Got Talent in 2012, before making the jump to the UK version in 2014.
Who are the golden buzzer acts in 2025?
Each of the judges, Ant and Dec and the ‘audience’ get a golden buzzer - with the number steadily increasing over time. Back in the 2024 edition, there were nine in total which was a new record.
Since returning in late February, Britain’s Got Talent has seen plenty of golden buzzer acts already. The acts who received one so far include:
Vinnie McKee - Simon Cowell
Bingo caller Vinnie McKee was the first act to get the golden buzzer in the 2025 series. He impressed the audience and Simon Cowell with his tender version of The Proclaimers' classic hit I'm Gonna Be (500 Miles).
Will Burns - Ant and Dec
Comedian Will Burns had the audience on their feet with his hilarious TV impersonations, including Gogglebox and Big Brother. He received the golden buzzer from Ant and Dec.
Stacey Leadbeatter - KSI
Guest judge KSI was enchanted by singer Stacey Leadbeatter. After her effortless performance of Leona Lewis's Run he hit the golden buzzer.
Olly Pearson - Amanda Holden
11-year-old Olly Pearson unleashed his inner Rock God and scored a golden buzzer from Amanda Holden. He shredded his way through hits from Queen, Van Halen and AC/DC.
The Blackouts - Group buzzer
Light show act The Blackouts got the ‘audience’ golden buzzer after all four judges pressed it after their performance.
We will update this article as more golden buzzer acts are confirmed throughout the auditions. Make sure to check back regularly.
What has been your favourite act so far in the opening weeks of BGT 2025? Let me know by email: [email protected].
