Celebrity Big Brother’s weekend schedule has been confirmed for 2025 👁

Celebrity Big Brother is back for a brand new series.

13 stars entered the house on April 7 - but one has already left.

But when is the next episode of the show on TV?

Celebrity Big Brother might have only just returned but one star has already been given the boot. Just four days after they entered the house, ITV held the first eviction of 2025.

The dramatic episode aired last night (April 11) and viewers may still be reeling from the result of the vote. Find out how you can have a say in future evictions.

Audiences might be wondering if the show will be on this weekend. Here’s all you need to know:

Is Celebrity Big Brother on a Saturday night?

A closer look at the inside of the Celebrity Big Brother house for 2025. | Initial TV/ ITV

The reality show has returned for its 24th series - and second since it was revived by ITV earlier this decade. ITV has confirmed its weekly schedule and it includes its plans for the weekend.

Celebrity Big Brother will not be on tonight (April 12), it will not be on TV on Saturday nights. It will return tomorrow (April 13) with a brand new episode.

ITV’s Saturday night schedule instead includes Britain’s Got Talent, 99 to Beat and The 1% Club. The show will be back in 24 hours time.

When is the next episode of Celebrity Big Brother?

CBB will return on Sunday night and it is scheduled to begin at 9pm - the same as previous episodes. However it will start at the later time of 10pm, so don’t get caught out.

The reality show is airing on ITV1 and STV in Scotland - and it will also be live on ITVX and STV Player. CBB’s spin-off show Late & Live will be on ITV2, following the end of the episode.

