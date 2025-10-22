Celebrity Traitors will be back very soon - but when is it on the TV? 👀📺

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors is back for another week.

The hit BBC series will reveal the latest exits tonight (October 22).

But when exactly can you watch the next episode?

A new week is dawning at the Traitors Castle but the banshee’s wail is waiting for one of the celebrity guests. The blockbuster reality series is set to pick up once more in just a matter of hours.

Fans were once again left on a huge cliffhanger as the fate of three of the stars hangs in the balance. It comes after even more famous faces left the Celebrity Traitors in week two.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But when can you expect the show to return? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Celebrity Traitors on today?

Celebrity Traitors is finally here | BBC

In case you haven’t got used to the release schedule yet, but Celebrity Traitors is on twice a week at the moment. The show puts out episodes on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

The next episode will be out today (October 22) and is due to begin at 9pm this evening. It is due to be just an hour-long episode and will finish at 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Traitors is broadcast on BBC One/ One HD and is also available live on iPlayer. It can be watched on the platform and the previous episodes are on it already.

What to expect from Celebrity Traitors today?

The show is about to reach the midway mark in its journey and the date for the finale has been set. Celebrity Traitors is due to finish in early November, the BBC has confirmed.

In the preview, via Radio Times, it reads: “As the game continues, the question on everyone's lips is which celebrity was murdered, and could it lead them to a traitor? With the players growing frustrated, the mission only makes them feel even more trapped in the game and, as evening descends, the round table brings a fractious atmosphere - but will it conclude with a traitor being unveiled or lead to the loss of an innocent faithful? Hosted by Claudia Winkleman.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.