It was a bloodbath on the Celebrity Traitors - SPOILERS as the eliminated stars react to their exits 🚨📺

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Celebrity Traitors sent home three players tonight.

It was a truly brutal episode that resulted in big exits.

But how did they react to departing at this stage?

It was a complete bloodbath as the Celebrity Traitors returned after its latest break. The all-star spin-off saw just one exit in the opening two episodes of the season.

However, the ante was well and truly upped on Wednesday (October 15) night as three players were sent home. There were two banishments as well as a murder in a savage episode.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans were left waiting for nearly a week for the roundtable cliffhanger to be resolved and it did not disappoint. The eliminated players have since broken their silence on leaving the competition.

But how did they react? Here’s all you need to know:

Celebrity Traitors stars break silence after triple exit

Spoilers for Celebrity Traitors up to and including the third episode on October 15. Don’t read further if you aren’t up to date as there will be major spoilers.

Final warning in three, two, one. Spoilers to follow from this point out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrity Traitors is finally here | BBC

The show left viewers on a huge cliffhanger last week (October 9) as they waited to see who would be banished at the first roundtable. The vote was left hanging in the balance but ultimately, YouTube star Niko Omilana was banished.

He said: “It feels sad because I wanted to go far, but someone has to go early. Meeting Claudia was a good highlight. That was nice. Being a big fan of the show, it was nice to meet Claudia.

“It was actually great meeting everyone. I have to say everyone was really nice…until the Round Table and then it all changed!”

Niko is one you might have to ask your kids about. He is a YouTube star who has also run in the 2021 London mayoral election and the 2024 General Election. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

He added: “I really wanted to be a Traitor, badly. I mean, these things happen, and I was ready for it. I had a good game plan in mind but just didn’t get a chance to see it through really.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Going in there, I was automatically put under a microscope because of what I do. It’s really tough when people are already suspicious before you've even said a word.”

Olympic legend Tom Daley will be diving headfirst into the Traitors Castle for the inaugural season of Celebrity Traitors. It comes after his retirement from diving after the 2024 Olympics. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Tom Daley was the second exit of the episode as he became the traitors latest victim. He is the second celeb to be ‘murdered’ so far.

He said: “At home we play versions of The Traitors all the time. Even my eldest son, Robbie, loves to play it with us. I have played both roles and every time I've played as a Traitor, no one has detected me.

“Every time I’ve played as a Faithful, people thought I was a Traitor because I was always trying to figure out who the Traitors were. I can perhaps be a little too vocal with my ideas in pursuit of them, which is exactly what has happened here!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom added: “I’m a little disappointed that I'm out a bit early, but at the same time, it was so much fun to be able to get a little bit of a glimpse into the Traitors world. The castle itself is absolutely huge, and actually going in and having a chance to look around was thrilling; searching for that secret room, wondering which book might open the hidden door, taking in as many of the details as possible.

“I have had so much fun in there. Being able to just be with that group of people was so much fun, being able to have conversations with some really interesting people. I was having a great time.

“It was so sad when I saw the letter on the chair and I instantly knew I’d been murdered. Because we haven't found a Traitor yet, I thought there’s no way it can be a recruitment.

“I was firstly sad and then very confused about what The Traitors are doing because I clearly would be someone that would get banished at the Round Table. If any of the Traitors just planted that seed at the Round Table, I'm sure I would be banished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third exit of the episode was another faithful leaving with Tameka getting voted out at the roundtable. She had been under suspicion the night before, but couldn’t escape this time.

EastEnders favourite Tameka is swapping the soap for the Traitors Castle. She is best known for playing Kitty Fox on the iconic BBC programme. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

Tameka said: “I had a really great time. Scotland is beautiful and the castle is amazing. Oh my God, it was incredible. And, you know, we're travelling in style in that iconic convoy of cars which I adored. I couldn't get anybody to give me a key and I'm a very good driver.

“Anyway, that feeling as you drive up to the castle. It’s amazing when you watch it on TV, but in real life, it takes your breath away actually being there. And the breakfast table is everything that it was, you know, that's a highlight. The breakfast is good. I tell you, the food was very lovely, and I think I might have put on a few little…let’s say one pound.”

She added: “Oh, I was very emotional. In my mind, I thought, I'm not going out. I was sad to leave the game, because I was really getting to know people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And, you know, in this industry you get to know people to a certain point. In this environment, it was really lovely to spend this length of time and really get to know everyone. Jonathan is a big teddy bear. He really is. So is Big Joe.”

If you love TV, check out our Screen Babble podcast to get the latest in TV and film.