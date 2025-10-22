The Celebrity Traitors stars at risk of ‘murder’ as Traitors prepare to strike

Three stars are at risk in the next episode of Celebrity Traitors 📺🚨

Celebrity Traitors will be back in a few hours.

Three of the stars are at risk of ‘murder’ tonight.

But who could be the next to leave?

Three of the stars were left at risk of murder at the end of week two.

The BBC is only airing two episodes per week, unlike the regular version which has three.

The show is back this evening (October 21).

Remind yourself of the exact timings for the l atest episode here . But with the show being on a break since last Thursday, you may have forgotten who is at risk!

Who is at risk of murder on Celebrity Traitors?

Singer-songwriter Cat Burns may have only been a Traitor for a few hours, but fans think she may be in the running to win the £100,000 for charity. | CREDIT LINE:BBC/Studio Lambert/Euan Cherry

The blockbuster BBC reality show is set to return tonight (October 21) to start off its third week of action. Viewers were left hanging at the end of week two as the Traitors plotted their latest ‘murder’.

The terrible trio of Alan Carr, Cat Burns, and Jonathan Ross, were left deciding between three potential victims. It includes:

Charlotte Church

David Olusoga

Kate Garraway

Gambling.com has historian and TV presenter David Olusoga has the favourite to be murdered. He is 10/11 to be the latest victim of the Traitors and the seventh player to leave the show.

Charlotte Church has slightly longer odds at 11/10, meanwhile Kate Garraway is 2/1 to be ‘murdered’.

