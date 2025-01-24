The East Midlands is set to be a hub of laughter throughout 2025, with an exciting array of comedy tours making their way through the region.

Whether you're looking to shake off the January blues or enjoy a night of comedy later in the year, there’s something for everyone.

From legends like Peter Kay and Greg Davies to stand-up stars Harry Hill and Rhod Gilbert, these comedians are taking over venues in Nottingham, Derby, Buxton, and more. Expect a blend of classic gags and fresh material from the best of British comedy.

We’ve sifted through the tour dates to highlight 25 shows you won’t want to miss. Tickets are still available through trusted platforms such as Ticketmaster, but some shows are selling fast—so be sure to snap yours up before it’s too late!

So - who are we looking forward to see from the world of comedy when they come to the East Midlands over the next 12 months?

1 . Dara O' Briain Prepare for an evening of sharp wit and laugh-out-loud observations as Dara Ó Briain hits the road in 2025! Known for his quick-fire comedy and intelligent humour, Dara will be performing at Buxton Opera House on April 2, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, on April 3, and Engine Shed, Lincoln, on June 19. Don’t miss this master of stand-up at his best! | Provided

2 . Katherine Ryan The unapologetically hilarious Katherine Ryan is back with her razor-sharp takes on modern life and culture. Join her for an unforgettable night of comedy at Royal Concert Hall Nottingham on February 21, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, on March 14, and Engine Shed, Lincoln, on June 15. Grab your tickets now before they’re gone! | Yui Mok/PA Wire

3 . Jimmy Carr Known for his dark humor and relentless one-liners, Jimmy Carr brings his legendary comedy tour to Derby Arena on February 7, Royal and Derngate, Northampton, on February 13, and Motorpoint Arena Nottingham on November 30. Don’t miss the chance to experience the comedy icon live and unfiltered! | Provided