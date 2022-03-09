Sophie, who has worked extensively in children’s television as a presenter and voice artist, will be appearing at the venue on Friday March 18.

She played Ace, the companion to Sylvester McCoy as the seventh Doctor in the ‘Doctor Who’ series during the late 1980s, becoming the final companion of the series’ first run.

At the event, Sophie will be sharing insights into her fascinating career. This will also be a unique opportunity for visitors to have their photograph taken with Sophie in front of the ‘Gaia’ installation, with time for autographs too.

Doctor Who actress Sophie Alred will be visiting The Collection museum in Lincoln. EMN-220903-154834001

The event begins at 6pm, with the talk beginning at 7pm. The Muse Coffee Bar will be open during the evening for refreshments.

Tickets for An Evening with Sophie Aldred cost just £10 and are available from www.thecollectionmuseum.com/exhibitions-and-events.

Paul Mason, visitor experience manager at The Collection Museum, said: “We’ve developed a full programme of events around the ‘Gaia’ exhibition to help visitors really make the most out of this amazing installation. The huge six-metre Earth provides a perfect backdrop for Sophie to talk about her fictional travels through space and time!”

Brainchild of artist Luke Jerram, ‘Gaia’ – which enjoyed a bumper opening weekend at The Collection with over 1,500 visitors – is a scale model of our planet that allows visitors to gaze upon the world as if from space.

‘Gaia’ is on display at The Collection Museum until Sunday May 29, 2022.