Avenged Sevenfold are set to close out the main stage at this year’s Download Festival

The group are currently on their European Festival circuit, with dates in Austria and Portugal to come

But what could M. Shadows and company perform at Download Festival 2024, and what merchandise could be on offer?

Download Festival 2024 is in full swing, as Fall Out Boy are set to headline the Apex Stage this evening (June 15 2024.)

But as with every good thing, the metal festival has one more full day of performances before the post-festival blues kick in on the way home from Donnington Park on Monday morning. But before then, we’ve one more headliner on the main stage.

Currently, while touring the European festival circuit, metalcore group Avenged Sevenfold (or A7X, as is sometimes jotted down in passing) is set to close out Sunday’s festivities.

The band, considered one of those at the forefront of the burgeoning metalcore movement in the mid-00s, alongside the likes of Bleeding Through, All That Remains and Killswitch Engage, are coming off the success of their eighth studio album, “Life is But a Dream…,” released in 2023 to critical acclaim.

Publications such as Kerrang! and Metal Hammer gave the album exemplary reviews, with four and four-and-a-half star ratings. But for some fans, the album has been polarising, with complaints that after the five-year wait for its release since “The Stage” in 2018, it was too far removed from their previous works and the “average fan” was hoping for more of the same from the group.

So with that in mind - how much of their performance to close out Download Festival 2024 will come from the new album, or will they play all the hits including “Unholy Confessions” and “Bat Country?”

What time is Avenged Sevenfold expected on stage at Download Festival 2024?

Avenged Sevenfold are expected on the Apex Stage at 9pm, with their set expected to end at 10:50pm.

What could Avenged Sevenfold perform at Download Festival 2024?

Good old Setlist.FM has once again come to our aid to predict what M. Shadows and company could play during their headline set at Download Festival 2024.

Looking at their previous performance at Ippodromo del Visarno, Florence, Italy on June 13 2024, the band performed the following songs.

Game Over Mattel Afterlife Hail to the King Buried Alive Roman Sky Bat Country Nobody Nightmare A Little Piece of Heaven Save Me Cosmic

What Avenged Sevenfold merchandise could be for sale at Download Festival 2024?

Several of Avenged Sevenfold's current merchandise could be available at the merchandise stalls at Download Festival 2024. Many of the designs reflect the artwork for the band's 2023 album, "Life Is But A Dream" (Credit: Getty Images/Avenged Sevenfold/Canva) | Getty Images/Avenged Sevenfold/Canva

We’d hazard a guess that several shirts designed for their 2024 North American tour might have their prints repurposed to include their Download Festival 2024 and European tour dates.

But having a look at Avenged Sevenfold’s official store, some of the designs look incredible, including the classic Avenged Sevenfold “Bat-Skull” logo, which no doubt will be one of the options available at the merch tents at Download Festival.

But for those who can’t make it and like the look of what is on offer, you can still purchase many of the items directly from Avenged Sevenfold’s website, with each item including an NFC chip to demonstrate its authenticity.