Elvis Presley is set to enter the building once again in 2025 with new immersive experience 👑

The King lives on - in an immersive experience that is.

Elvis Evolution is a ground-breaking experience in conjunction with Layered Reality, Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group.

The experience promises to take audiences back to 1968 - the era of his incredibly special comeback performance, from May 2025.

Elvis fans: prepare to be transported back to the heyday of the King as Elvis Evolution arrives in London from May 2025, promising an immersive experience.

Taking place at the brand new Immerse LDN site at London Excel Waterfront , Elvis Evolution is a high-energy, high-tech homage that promises to be an unforgettable night, where fans will get to walk in Elvis’ blue suede shoes, with the sights, sounds and even smells of his life and career.

The experience centres on Elvis' iconic '68 special performance that captures the drama and triumph of what is described by many as the ‘greatest rock performance of all time’. Fans can expect to hear the spirituals in the crop fields of Tupelo , the Blues of Beale Street, Memphis, the famous ‘68 Special, and finally the Las Vegas residency .

There is also a chance for fans to hop on the good foot and do the bad thing before the show, as guests can dive into a 1960s American diner experience, setting the stage for what’s to come.

A world's first immersive Elvis Presley experience is set to take over Immersive LDN in 2025, with the arrival of Elvis Evolution. | Authentic Brands Group

Through a groundbreaking partnership with Elvis Presley Enterprises and Authentic Brands Group , the custodians of the Elvis Presley estate, Layered Reality has been granted access to thousands of Elvis’s personal photos and hours of the star’s home-video archive, using state of the art technology to bring the musical icon to life.

Andrew McGuinness , Founder and CEO of Layered Reality says: “Elvis Evolution is a next generation tribute to the musical legend that is Elvis Presley. Elvis maintains superstar status globally and people around the world no longer want to sit and passively receive entertainment – they want to be a part of it.”

“It’ll be a memory-making experience that will be a bucket list item for Elvis fans and music lovers and for those who just love an uplifting night out.”

Joel Weinshanker , Managing Partner of Elvis Presley Enterprises, commented about the new immersive experience also, stating that “Elvis has always been more than just a performer; he represents an era, a cultural shift, and a connection that spans generations.”

“With ‘Elvis Evolution,’ we are pushing the boundaries of how his legacy is experienced. Layered Reality’s immersive approach will allow fans to truly step into Elvis’ world and feel the energy and spirit of his music in an unprecedented way.”

When can I get tickets to attend Elvis Evolution?

There are a few options regarding tickets to attend Elvis Evolution when it arrives in London in May 2025. General tickets are set to cost £75 (including booking fee) which includes access to the After-Party.

The Burning Love VIP package, priced from £180 (£171 + booking fee), offers dedicated VIP seating, a free souvenir photo and complimentary drinks at the pre-show bar, the interval bar and at the All Shook Up After Party.

For the ultimate Elvis aficionado, the If I Can Dream Super VIP package is available from £300 (£285 + booking fee). This all-access pass includes everything in the VIP package, plus a limited edition Elvis Evolution poster and a champagne experience.

All ticketing options will be available to buy on October 25 2024 from the official Elvis Evolution website. As a bonus, there will be no dynamic ticketing , meaning that an increase in ticket prices will not occur allowing everyone a chance to experience the King.

Are you an Elvis fan or know of an Elvis fan who would love to attend this event? Have you attended any other immersive experiences previously? Let us know how you feel about The King coming to London next year by leaving a comment below.