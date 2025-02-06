Emmerdale: why is tonight’s episode shorter than usual? ITV change explained
- Emmerdale will not air an hour-long episode tonight.
- Viewers are being told to expect changes due to live football.
- The soap’s episode will be shorter than usual this evening.
Emmerdale fans are being reminded that tonight’s episode will be shorter than they might be expecting. ITV has shuffled around the schedule for its soaps this week due to live football.
Soap viewers have also been warned that Coronation Street has also been affected by the disruption to the schedule.
ITV is plotting a major shake-up which will see Emmerdale cut to just five episodes a week from 2026. And hour-long episodes will be dropped entirely.
Why is tonight’s Emmerdale shorter than usual?
If you are tuning in to Emmerdale tonight (February 6) expecting the usual hour-long Thursday night episode, you are in for a rude surprise. It will be just 30 minutes long, due to live football being broadcast on ITV.
Coverage of the Carabao Cup semi-final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool will start at 7.30pm. It means that Emmerdale will be shorter than you might be expecting.
However, ITV hasn’t short changed fans this week - as the hour-long episode actually aired on Monday (February 3). There will be the usual six episodes, including one tomorrow (February 7).
What to expect from tonight’s Emmerdale episode?
The synopsis for Thursday’s episode, via Radio Times, reads: “Charity panics, Jacob's suspicions are piqued, and Ross is frustrated.”
But major drama is on the horizon, with a double limo crash set to leave 17 characters' fate hanging in the balance. Tune in next week to see the dramatic stunt and find out who lives - and who dies.
