L-R Wendy Coyne, Barry Slipper and Tina Slipper of Sleaford EMN-220228-125131001

East Coast Steampunks met for the first time at its new home The Bull Hotel in Horncastle on Saturday night.

Many long-standing members of the Steampunk community attended along with the newly ‘Steamcurious’ interested in finding out what goes on in this wacky world.

As well as live music from the rock duo Under the Covers, the 50-plus guests were also able to meet some local traders who were there presenting their goods.

L-R Astie Crawford, Emma Crawford, Kay Burge of Horncastle Trade Association, Dilys Jenkinson. EMN-220228-124049001

Organiser Christina Ruby Willow, of the East Coast Steampunks, said the event couldn’t have gone better:

“It really was brilliant and we had great fun - it was amazing.

“Steampunk really does bring some colour and fun to the world and we want to foster as many relationships in the community as we can.”

The group was invited to Horncastle when a report by the Horncastle Trade Association (HTA) found that people in the town wanted more than just shops on their high street - they wanted to see more communities welcomed and that included Steampunks.

Christina Ruby Willow - organiser of East Coast Steampunk UK, pictured with her husband Dant?. EMN-220228-123929001

HTA spokesman, Kay Burge, said: “ Steampunk is huge in Lincoln and there’s lots of local groups, so we were happy to welcome the East Coast Steampunks.

“It was a really well attended event and we had a great turn-out.”

The East Coast Steampunks will be hosting another community event on July 30.

This will see an Explore Horncastle event with guided tours of the town by Christina and her husband Dante Prince.

L-R Alycia Lenihan, Sharon Glenville, Donna Lenihan EMN-220228-125316001

There will be a Steampunk-inspired market with stalls by local businesses and crafters in the town’s Market Place and an evening social event at the Bull Hotel.

To find out more visit the group’sFacebook page at www.facebook.com/groups/eastcoaststeampunks/ or call 07930 526706.