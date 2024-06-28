Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s the latest travel advice while you prepare your Pimms cup

Wimbledon 2024 begins in SW19 next week (July 1 2024).

With the big event however comes road closures, restrictions and public transport detours.

What advice has the Championships given regarding getting to the hallowed Tennis grounds?

Is it cheaper also to take public transport compared to a taxi from London Liverpool Street?

It truly is summer when Wimbledon, one of tennis’ grand slam events, begins - on this occasion, next week (July 1 2024.)

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The annual event considered the pinnacle of the tennis world, is set to see around 500,000 visitors attend the event - with the 2023 Championships boasting a record 532,651 guests entering through the hallowed SW19 gates, a record in the tournament's history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that comes the unenviable task of locals around the grounds having to contend not only with increased foot traffic across the next two weeks but also road closures, diversions and the dreaded “parking restrictions” in place by Melton Council.

For those of you who have your car parking permits for this year’s Championships, you already have full instructions on where to go and how to get there, but for those who want to “chance it” travelling by car themselves, we might have some bad news…

So what is the advice for those heading to Wimbledon this year? What’s the cost of a taxi from the centre of London to SW19 and are there dedicated shuttle services or a park-and-ride for those of us who forget to get a car parking permit?

What options do I have to get to Wimbledon?

Wimbledon 2024 begins on July 1 2024, with an estimated 500,000+ people expected to attend the event over the next fortnight. But what travel advice is there for those attending - and what road closures are occurring around SW19? (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images

By car

Unless you’ve already purchased a car parking permit ahead of this year’s championships - don’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to strictly limited availability, public car parking spaces must be pre-booked and there will be no on-day parking sales,” the organisers have forewarned those looking to drive to this year’s event.

“If you have pre-booked and need to talk to the AA to discuss your booking, please call 0330 0413677 between 9am and 5pm. If calling outside those times, please leave a message and you will be contacted as soon as possible.”

Road closures around Wimbledon

Among the road closures set to take place during this year’s Wimbledon championships, the organisers have warned that a section of Church Road between Gate 1 and Gate 5 will be closed from 9am to 11:30pm.

Merton Council has also provided information on what road closures and restrictions are set to be in place through this year’s championships, with access to all motor vehicles except emergency services and residents affected between 8:30am to 11:30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bathgate Road, between its junction with Somerset Road and its junction with Queensmere Road

Beltrane Drive

Castle Way

Cedar Court

Lincoln Avenue

Marryat Place

Marryat Road, between its junction with Burghley Road and its junction with Somerset Road

Newstead Way

Oakfield Road

Rectory Orchard

Seymour Road

Somerset Road, between the north-eastern kerb-line of Burghley Road and a point 26 metres south of the south-eastern kerb-line of Newstead Way

Somerset Road, between a point 26 metres south of the south-eastern kerb-line of Newstead Way and the north-western kerb-line of Marryat Road

Somerset Road, between the north-western kerb-line of Marryat Road and its southernmost extremity

Steeple Close

Welford Close

No entry into Marryat Road from High Street, Wimbledon

No entry into Somerset Road, Calonne Road, Parkside Avenue and Marryat Road from Parkside

By taxi

Those still wishing to get to SW19 without having to use public transport could instead look at getting a taxi as close to the gates of Wimbledon as possible.

“Shared taxi services with fixed fares operate from Southfields Station (return taxis to Southfields and central London from Wimbledon Park Road – exit via Gate 1) and Wimbledon Station (return from Somerset Road rank – exit via Gate 12).”

How much would a taxi cost to get to Wimbledon?

For those unsure about the shared taxi services with fixed fares and are a little further afield than Southfields Station, we took a look at how much an Uber would cost from London Liverpool Street - considered the busiest station in London - to Wimbledon Station.

That cost comes to an estimated £26.74, however, that estimate might not be entirely accurate when the championship begins owing to surge pricing that will no doubt occur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By bus

There are a couple of options regarding taking the bus to Wimbledon this year, including those who still are adamant they want to take their car.

A dedicated Championships bus service runs from Wimbledon Station to the Grounds, with a single fare set to cost £4.00 while a return fare will set you back £6.00. Return buses leave from Car Park 1 on Somerset Road.

A note for those who regularly use the 493 TfL bus service during the Championships; that route is set to be redirected via Bathgate Road, Queensmere Road, Parkside and High Street Wimbledon in both directions.

Park and Ride to Wimbledon 2024

There will be a Park & Ride service available during Wimbledon 2024. It will operate from Morden Park, located on the A24 with the postcode SM4 5QU. The cost for using this service will be £15 per car or minibus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park and ride will be open from 6:30 am until 11 pm, and the last bus will depart from the Grounds at 10 pm. However, if there is late play on Centre Court or No.1 Court, the last bus will leave at 10:40 pm.

Pre-booking is possible, but not required.

By train

There are two options to get to Wimbledon by train - one requires a little more of a walk than the other though.

For those happy with a 25-minute walk to the ground, Wimbledon Park Station on the District Line is your first port of call, while Wimbledon Station, accessed by the District Line, South Western Railway and London Trams is a 20-minute walk to the ground.

But if it’s a hot one during Wimbledon and you can manage a 15-minute walk, Southfields Station is your closest option to the grounds, a mere 15-minute walk after taking the District Line to arrive at the station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad