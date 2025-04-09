Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Vodafone are once again set to be the official ‘charging’ provider at Worthy Farm in 2025.

Missed out on tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 now the payment plans have closed?

How about the chance to win one of 100 pairs of tickets to Worthy Farm this year?

Here’s how you can enter the Vodafone draw to win tickets, and what Vodafone are providing for Glasto fans once again in 2025.

Sounds too good to be true, but Vodafone are set to offer 100 pairs of tickets to this year’s event, headlined by Olivia Rodrigo , The 1975 and Neil Young in late June.

The phone provider will be in attendance themselves once again this year, offering revellers the chance to ‘charge up’ with their Connect & Charge stand will return again this summer, located near the Other Stage and next to the Glade.

The area will provide all festivalgoers, regardless of their network, with a technology retreat offering free charging so they have enough battery to capture their favourite acts as well as free WiFi to contact friends and family.

Alongside their Connect & Charge stand, Vodafone will also provide Glastonbury attendees with rechargeable battery packs for purchase, ensuring they can stay powered up to capture every highlight. Empty packs can be exchanged for fresh ones as often as needed.

The technology retreat with a purpose also sees Vodafone donating a pre-loaded SIM card to South West charities supporting digitally-excluded people for every battery pack sold.

But back to the main reason you’re reading this - how can you enter to get one of the tickets Vodafone are offering this year?

How do I enter to win a ticket to Glastonbury Festival 2025?

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2025 with Vodafone, you'll need to ensure you're a Vodafone customer and have the My Vodafone app installed on your smartphone, which is available for download on both the App Store and Google Play Store .

Once you have the app, navigate to the VeryMe Rewards section – Vodafone's dedicated rewards programme. Between April 7th and 20th, 2025, keep an eye out for the exclusive Glastonbury Festival ticket instant win competition within VeryMe Rewards.

Simply follow the on-screen instructions during this period to enter for your opportunity to be one of the lucky winners.

