The Scottish band are set to headline tour the UK for the first time in over half a decade 🎶🎸🎫

Legendary Scottish alt-rock act Idlewild are set to hit the road for the first time in six years.

The group last toured the country in celebration of the 20th anniversary of The Remote Part.

The band are set for dates in Leeds, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester and many more locations.

Nostalgia returns once again in 2025, with the return to the live front of Scottish alternative rock act Idlewild - performing their first UK tour in six years.

Roddy Woomble and Idlewild are set to tour the UK later this year - including two dates in Scotland.

But the band are set for nine UK dates throughout October and December 2025, with dates in Newcastle, Leeds, Wolverhampton, London’s KOKO and two homeland performances in Aberdeen and Glasgow in December.

Here’s the full list of tour dates and how you can pick up tickets to avoid missing out.

Where are Idlewild touring in the UK in 2025?

The Scottish rockers are set to perform at the following venues in the UK on the following dates:

When can I get tickets to see Idlewild touring the UK in 2025?

Pre-sale tickets

Those who have O2 Priority access can pick up tickets to the Bristol show from March 12 2025 at 10am GMT.

General ticket sales

General ticket sales will then take place on March 14 2025 from 10am GMT through Ticketmaster and TicketWeb (Newcastle date.)

