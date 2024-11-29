The stakes are about to get much higher 📺

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I’m a Celebrity eliminations are about to begin.

Stars have been in the jungle for almost two weeks but the stakes are about to be raised.

A winner will be crowned in just over a week.

I’m a Celebrity is coming to the end of its second week. It means that we only have a few more episodes left in 2024.

A new King or Queen or the Jungle will be crowned very soon - see who the favourite is here. But before that we will have to wave goodbye to many of the celebs we’ve come to love (or hate) over the last two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The stakes are about to ramp up on the hit ITV series and the eliminations are about to begin. Here’s all you need to know:

When is the first elimination on I’m a Celebrity?

Ant and Dec host I'm a Celeb on ITV. Photo: ITV | ITV

ITV’s hit reality show usually sticks pretty closely to the tried-and-tested format - except on rare occasions. It has been filmed in Australia for all but two seasons, which took place in Wales due to the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

It airs pretty much every single night of the week during its run, all seven days. Except in the event of disruption, in the event of a big storm or adverse weather.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And, the eliminations don’t usually start to take place until the start of the final week. The first elimination typically happens 14 days after the season premiere - so for the 2024 season, that would be Sunday December 1.

Eliminations will continue daily over the next week until the final on Sunday December 8. Three celebrities will make it to the final and then one celeb will be crowned the next King or Queen of the Jungle.

Have any celebrities been eliminated yet?

The eliminations have not yet started on I’m a Celebrity, so no celebs have left - as of the time of writing. In previous years, some campmates have dropped out early for medical reasons, but there are currently 12 celebs left in the Jungle.

Who do you think will be eliminated first on I’m a Celebrity? Share your predictions by emailing me: [email protected].