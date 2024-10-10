The first wave of artists have been announced ahead of the 2025 In It Together Festival, taking place at Old Park Farm, Port Talbot from May 22 to May 23 2025.
Organisers are set for a busy 2025, with the launch of a sister festival, Together Again Festival, taking over Bolesworth Castle in Chester in July 2025. That festival has seen the announcements of UB40, Cat Burns, Gabrielle and Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge so far.
It’s a similar eclectic theme also when it comes to In It Together Festival’s first act announcements, with a bit of British indie-rock mixed in with some utter ‘90s eurodance belters.
So who are some of the highlights announced for In It Together Festival 2025? Here’s our picks; for a full rundown of all the acts and how to get tickets, you can visit the In It Together official website.
1. Myles Smith
Myles Smith gained recognition as a breakout artist, known for his powerful performances and memorable tracks that have resonated with fans across genres | Jamie McCarthy
2. Bru-C
Emerging from the UK grime scene, Bru-C has made a name for himself with chart-topping hits and collaborations with notable artists, establishing himself as a prominent figure in contemporary music. | MARK BICKERDIKE PHOTOGRAPHY
3. James Morrison
James Morrison achieved international acclaim with his debut album, which featured the hit single 'You Give Me Something,' earning him multiple award nominations and a dedicated fan base. | James Morrison
4. Vengaboys
Indeed, the Vengabus is coming to In It Together Festival 2025, with late '90s dance charts with hits like We Like to Party! and 'Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom!! set to once again have people at least tapping their toes. | Tim Roney/Getty Images Photo: Tim Roney
