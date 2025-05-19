​Oasis will perform three concerts at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh. Picture: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Secure last-chance VIP tickets for Oasis at Wembley and Murrayfield via Seat Unique

Oasis fans have one final shot to secure official Oasis tickets for the band’s massive 2025 reunion tour – and they’re currently available at Seat Unique for significantly less than some resale sites.

The official hospitality partner is selling the last remaining Seat Unique VIP tickets for the band’s shows at Wembley Stadium and Murrayfield – with perks like exclusive bar access and the best padded seats in the house. These premium tickets aren’t cheap, starting at £1,000, but they’re still around half the price of what you’d pay on secondary sites like Viagogo, where even standard tickets are listed at over £2,000 for some dates.

And unlike those risky resale platforms, buying directly from Seat Unique ensures you’ll actually be allowed in. Oasis recently issued a warning to fans, stressing that tickets can only be resold via Ticketmaster and Twickets – and that “tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters.”

The remaining VIP seats for Oasis Wembley 2025 and Oasis Murrayfield 2025 offer an elevated experience, with a view from tier two and fast-track access to Level 2 bars. These are the last official Oasis tickets available before the tour kicks off this summer.

Liam and Noel Gallagher’s decision to reunite after 16 years has sparked a ticket-buying frenzy, with fans desperate to see the Oasis reunion tour live in person. The band will perform in Cardiff, Manchester, London, Edinburgh and Dublin between early July and mid-August 2025.

Oasis reunion tour 2025 dates:

Cardiff Principality Stadium: 4th & 5th July

Manchester Heaton Park: 11th, 12th, 19th & 20th July

London Wembley Stadium: 25th, 26th July & 2nd, 3rd August

Edinburgh Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium: 8th & 9th August

Dublin Croke Park: 16th & 17th August

