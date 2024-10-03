Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Add Ocean Colour Scene to your 2025 Britpop revival calendar

Ocean Colour Scene join the Cool Britannia revival of 2025 with the announcement of a UK wide tour.

The band are set for dates in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Truro and many more across March and April 2025

Here’s the full list of tour dates and when you can get tickets to see them perform in the new year.

The Britpop revival continues today - not content with Shed Seven possibly topping the UK chart and more Oasis North American dates, Ocean Colour Scene are now in on the act.

The tour will see the band kick off proceedings at the O2 Academy in Leeds on March 27 2025, followed by dates in Birmingham, Liverpool, Aberdeen, Dunfermline, Bristol, Manchester and many more across March and April next year.

Support for many of the shows comes in the form of another Britpop favourite, Crispin Mills and Kula Shaker, further pushing the Britpop nostalgia to its limits.

Looking ahead to the tour, frontman Simon Fowler said, “Having had such a great time playing festivals all through summer, we now have an incredible tour to look forward to in 2025.”

“And we’re delighted that our old friends Kula Shaker will be joining us for so many of these dates. See you there.”

Here’s all the information you need to add another Britpop celebration to your 2025 gig calendar.

Where are Ocean Colour Scene performing on their 2025 UK tour?

Ocean Colour Scene are scheduled to perform at the following venues on the following dates in 2025:

When can I get tickets to see Ocean Colour Scene on their 2025 UK tour?

Presale tickets

Those who have O2 Priority are able to pick up tickets from today, with your deadline ending on October 4 2024 at 9am.

General ticket sales

Remaining tickets for all shows will go on sale from 10am on October 4 2024 through Ticketmaster UK.

What could Ocean Colour Scene perform during their 2025 UK tour?

The group performed recently at theFeel Good Festival in Rochdalein August of this year, withSetlist.FMconfirming that the following songs were part of Ocean Colour Scene’s set.

The Riverboat Song

You've Got it Bad

One for the Road

Better Day

July

It's My Shadow

Drive Away

Families

Profit in Peace

Day Tripper (The Beatles cover)

Robin Hood

Go to Sea

Travellers Tune

Get Blown Away

The Circle

Hundred Mile High City

The Day We Caught the Train

