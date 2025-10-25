One Piece will be back with another episode - but when is it out? 🏴‍☠️📺

Prepare to set sail with Luffy and the gang.

One Piece is back for another week.

But when will the next episode be out?

High Tide! It is time to hit the seas with the Straw Hat pirates once again. The legendary anime is back and the Egghead arc is set to continue.

After taking a break earlier this month, One Piece is back on course and will be landing at port with a new episode very soon.

But when will Toei’s anime be back? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is One Piece episode 1147 out?

One Piece is adapting the Egghead Arc in 2025 | Toei Animation

The legendary anime had a small hiatus in October, it took a two-week break starting on October 5. But fortunately for fans it is set to return this weekend.

For those watching on Crunchyroll, episode 1147 will be released today (October 26) It is due to come out at 4.45pm British time, which is 11.45am ET/ 8.45am PT.

IMDb teased : “After a thrilling and dramatic episode 1146, the One Piece anime is expected to carry forward the developments of the Egghead Island arc, as the Five Elders unleash hell on Luffy and the rest of his allies.”

Netflix gets the episode a week later than Crunchyroll, so it won’t be available until Saturday, November 1. They were treated to episode 1146 yesterday (October 25).

Why did One Piece have a break?

It is not uncommon for One Piece to occasionally take brief breaks and pause its release schedule. The stops are to give the animators more time to produce further episodes.

The show even had a sixth month break between October 2024 and April 2025, announcing the news in a letter to fans. A remastered version of the Fishman Island arc was broadcast during this hiatus.

Toei’s One Piece anime is currently adapting the Egghead Arc from the manga’s Final Saga. It will be followed by the long awaited trip to Elbaf.

