Post Malone announces UK Tour date as part of huge 2025 World Tour - date, venue, tickets and pre-sales
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- Post Malone has announced a one-off UK tour date as part of his 2025 World Tour
- The rapper is set to be joined by Jelly Roll for a number of European tour dates, including his UK appearance.
- Here’s where Post Malone is performing this year, where you can get tickets including presales, and the rapper’s other European tour dates.
Nine-time diamond-certified, GRAMMY-nominated global superstar Post Malone is gearing up for his biggest international headline tour yet and has added one UK date in 2025.
The Big Ass World Tour heads to Europe this August and September 2025 with the renowned genre-blending artist bringing his massive production to 11 iconic European venues, marking his first-ever stadium shows in both Europe and UK.
Promising an unforgettable concert experience, Malone’s tour features anthems from his catalog, fan favorites, and fresh tracks from his sixth studio album, F-1 Trillion and is set to be joined in the UK by breakout country star Jelly Roll, whose recent chart-topping hits and authentic storytelling have made him one of the most exciting voices in modern country music.
Post Malone’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 and earned a GRAMMY nomination for Best Country Album. The album features the smash hit I Had Some Help with Morgan Wallen, which soared to #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and stayed there for six weeks.
The track also topped Billboard’s Songs of the Summer chart for 2024 and has earned GRAMMY nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.
Where is Post Malone performing in the UK in 2025?
Post Malone is set to perform at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London on September 7 2025.
When can I get tickets to see Post Malone on his UK tour date?
Presale tickets
Once again, those of you with access to O2 Priority will get your pick of tickets first when presales commence from February 19 2025 at 12pm GMT, with Live Nation and Artist presales set to commence from February 20 2025 at 12pm GMT.
General ticket sales
General ticket sales will then commence through Ticketmaster on February 21 2025 from 12pm GMT
What are Post Malone’s other European tour dates in 2025?
Those in Europe that want to see Post Malone, or for those in the UK fancying a trip to Europe this year, the artist is set for the following dates across the region in 2025
- August 8 2025 - Untold Festival, Romania
- August 10 2025 - Sziget Festival, Hungary
- August 12 2025 - Airport Letnany, Czechia
- August 13 2025 - Frequency Festival, Austria
- August 15 2025 - Bittersweet Festival, Poland
- August 15 2025 - Lovestream Festival, Slovakia
- August 18 2025 - Parkbuhne Wulheide, Berlin, Germany
- August 21 2025 - Darius and Girenas Stadium, Kaunas, Lithuania
- August 23 2025 - Horsens and Friends and Nordstern Arena, Denmark
- August 27 2025 - IDays Milano+, Milan, Italy
- August 29 2025 - Zurich Openair+, Switzerland
- August 30 2025 - Superbloom+, Munich, Germany
- September 3 2025 - Paris La Defense Arena, France
- September 8 2025 - GelreDome, Arnhem, Netherlands
- September 12 2025 - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain
- September 14 2025 - Estadio do Restelo, Lisbon, Portugal.
Will you be getting tickets to see Post Malone during his UK performance, or are you heading to see him perform at one of his many European festival dates? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.