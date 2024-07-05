Robbie Williams takes to the stage at BST Hyde Park this weekend (July 6), but will the weather hold out for the “Angels” singer? (Credit: Getty Images)

Robbie Williams’ support acts are also heading on tour after the show - rain or shine 🌧️

Robbie Williams’ only UK performance takes place this weekend at BST Hyde Park (July 6)

The former Take That member is set to take to the stage at around 8:30pm, but will the weather hold out for the “Angels” singer?

With the show now having sold out, is there a chance to see Robbie’s support acts on their own UK shows?

It’s one more sleep until Robbie Williams’ continues BST Hyde Park’s season of events this year, with his only UK performance for 2024.

For those who were chancing last minute tickets at face value, unfortunately, Ticketmaster and the organisers of the event have announced that the show has sold out, meaning those who are desperate to see the “Let Me Entertain You” singer and his raft of fantastic support acts - sadly, you’ve left it too late.

However, spare a thought for those who do have tickets to the event, as the weather forecast for Saturday isn’t exactly what you’d want from a mini-festival such as this. So if you’re still on the fence regarding what to bring with you in your A4-sized bag, might we suggest a poncho?

Though there are set to be moments of clear weather, we’ve broken down the Met Office’s forecast with an hour-by-hour look at the forecast from when gates open to when the curfew is expected to be enforced at Hyde Park.

But if you were looking forward to seeing the likes of Kate Nash, Supergrass’ Gaz Coombes or Soft Play, all of which are set to support Robbie tomorrow, we have some alternative tour dates that might ease that “FOMO” you might be experiencing now the show is sold out.

What is the weather forecast for Robbie Williams’ BST Hyde Park show?

Perhaps ditch the picnic blanket and bring some dry clothing with you, as the Met Office forecast for Saturday states those at Hyde Park to expect “sunny spells and scattered blustery showers which may be heavy and potentially thundery at times. Maximum temperature 19 °C.”

Hour-by-hour forecast for Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park 2024

2:00pm (gates open): Sunny intervals (17°)

3:00pm: Heavy showers (17°)

4:00pm: Heavy rain (17°)

5:00pm: Cloudy (16°)

6:00pm: Cloudy (17°)

7:00pm: Cloudy (17°)

8:00pm: Sunny intervals (16°)

9:00pm: Sunny (17°)

10:00pm: Clear night (15°)

11:00pm: Clear night ​(14°​)

12:00am: Clear night (14°)

What’s the pollen count for Robbie Williams’ BST Hyde Park show?

There is a bright spot with the damp conditions expected to occur at BST Hyde Park on Saturday - the pollen count.

The Met Offce’s pollen count for the area is currently “Low” which thankfully means you do may need an over-abundance of hayfever pills to take with you.

Are any of his support acts going on tour after BST Hyde Park?

If you are more interested in seeing the support acts perform but missed out on tickets to see them as part of Robbie Williams’ BST Hyde Park performance, rest assured a couple of them are planning on performing elsewhere in the UK after their performances.

Kate Nash

Kate Nash, who is supporting Robbie Williams at BST Hyde Park, is set for her own tour in November 2024 (Credit: Alice Baxley) | Alice Baxley

Gaz Coombes

Shaun Ryder's Black Grape

July 12 2024: Dreamland, Margate (supporting Richard Ashcroft)

Soft Play