Stormzy set to return to Roskilde Festival for his third appearance in 2025 🎪

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roskilde Festival has announced the first wave of acts performing in their 53rd event.

Those names include Stormzy, Beth Gibbons and Fontaines D.C performing in Denmark in 2025.

Here’s the full list of acts announced for the festival so far, along with a new option regarding tickets next year.

Stormzy, Fontaines D.C. and Beth Gibbons are among the first wave of names announced as performers at the Roskilde Festival, taking place from June 28 to July 5 2025.

The Danish festival has also revealed that 170 acts will take part at next year’s event, with the 28 acts announced only a taste of what the festival has in store for their 53rd edition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inaugural announcement for Roskilde Festival 2025 spans multiple styles, genres, and continents, also featuring Germany’s hard-hitting party kings Electric Callboy, acclaimed US singer-songwriters like Jessica Pratt and Faye Webster, British experimental rock musician Geordie Greep, Lebanese post-folk six-piece Sanam, Ethiopian jazz composer Esy Tadesse and Denmark’s very own pop superstar MØ.

Speaking to the organisers about his headline appearance next year, Stormzy said: “Excited to be headlining Roskilde next year. Playing in both 2016 and 2018 was incredible, but returning now as a headliner feels like a big milestone.

“Roskilde has a unique energy, and I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with everyone. It’s going to be something special!”

The festival has also revealed that for the first time in its history, two-day tickets are also being introduced, allowing participants to choose any two of the festival’s final four days for the sum of £230 (booking fees may apply.)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roskilde Festival 2025 - first names announced

Stormzy is set to return to Roskilde Festival in 2025 as the organisers announce the first wave of acts next year. | Getty

Stormzy

Arca

Fontaines D.C.

Beth Gibbons

Electric Callboy

Faye Webster

The Hu

Magdalena Bay

MØ

Thee Sacred Souls

Allie X

Arsenal Mikebe

The Chisel

Creekbed Carter Hogan

Deb Foam

Emma Sehested Høeg

Esy Tadesse

Fat Dog

Geordie Greep

I. Jordan

Jessica Pratt

Kassi Valazza

Mina Okabe

Sanam

Snow Strippers

Thou

Tootard

Wisp

When can I get tickets to attend Roskilde Festival 2025?

Tickets to Roskilde Festival 2025 are currently on sale through the festival’s website, with a full festival ticket priced at approximately £280.

Will you be taking a chance on one of the number of European music festivals taking place in 2025, with the news Stormzy is set to headline Roskilde? Let us know your plans for the 2025 festival season by leaving a comment down below.