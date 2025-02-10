The Verdict series thumbnail image | Shots! TV

Hear public opinions on the latest news making the headlines in a brand new Shots! TV episode.

In the Shots! TV exclusive series The Verdict our reporters hit the streets to talk to the public about the news making the headlines this week. In this episode, we hear your thoughts on TikTok and ask why you think soap opera rates are declining. You can catch an episode of The Verdict every night at 7pm on Freeview channel 262 and Freely channel 565.

Should TikTok be banned?

The United States has legally banned the social media app TikTok, due to concerns over potential user data collection and influence operations by China’s government. We asked if you would support a ban on TikTok in the UK.

Public opinions varied, with some arguing that a ban on the social media channel would be unnecessary and go against our freedom of speech. Others explained they would welcome a ban, saying it would reduce fake news and the negative impacts of social media.

A lady in Birmingham said she would support a TikTok ban, adding “I work in child mental health services and I think it does more damage than good”.

In Liverpool, one man argued: “I don’t think I’d support a full ban on TikTok or any popular social media. It just needs to be better controlled.”

Why are soap opera rates declining?

TV shows like Coronation Street and EastEnders have seen a dramatic fall in viewership over the last few decades. We went to major cities across the UK to ask why programme ratings are declining. Many thought that part of the reason was down to viewers now having more choice on what to watch.

A man in Cardiff said: “When you have the option to either watch a soap opera and only find out what happens next week, or pay £7 a month or get a free trial and just watch the entire show - people are going to just watch the entire show. Cliff hangers are so underappreciated nowadays.”

A woman in Tyne and Wear blamed the length of soap opera series adding, “they’ve been going on so long and they're so difficult to catch up with. I think for newer viewers they’re really intimidating.”

The Verdict on Shots! TV

