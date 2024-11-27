Spotify has a favourite day of the week it seems 🎧

Spotify has a favourite day to release Wrapped.

The streaming giant has stuck to the same day of the week this decade.

Has it dropped any clues for the 2024 edition?

Spotify fans are counting down the seconds until their Wrapped round-ups are finally released for 2024. It has been a long wait and the streaming giant has remained tight-lipped on the annual favourite.

YouTube has beat them to the punch with their Music Recap 2024 dropping recently, meaning users are already sharing their stats. But as they say, good things come to those who wait.

Spotify Wrapped does have a noticeable pattern when it comes to release dates, once you dive into the history books and compare previous years. Here’s the streaming giant’s favourite day of the week to release the round-up:

Which day of the week does Spotify Wrapped usually release?

Spotify wrapped | Spotify

Spotify has been fairly consistent when it comes to when it releases its annual Wrapped round-up. Since 2020, it has been released on a Wednesday either very late in November or early in December.

For example, it arrived on Wednesday November 29 last year and on Wednesday November 30 in 2022. So it is highly like that when Wrapped arrives this year, it will be released on a Wednesday.

That leaves two potential dates: Wednesday November 27 or Wednesday December 4. If it follows the trend of recent years, slowly getting earlier in November it may drop on the former, but Spotify could push it back a week - to December.

Although, in 2018 and 2019 - Spotify Wrapped was released on a Thursday, but for the last four editions it has dropped on a Wednesday. But it shows the date can be flexible.

What clues has Spotify given about Wrapped?

Spotify has been very tight lipped about Wrapped 2024, in fact there has been nary a peep about it. Although it did send a warning to users last month to update their app to get it ‘Wrapped ready’ - so make sure you have the latest version on your phone/ tablet.

But it does not normally heavily tease ahead of the arrival of the round-up. So all we have to go on is our hopes and dreams.

Are you excited for Spotify Wrapped this year? Do you have any predictions on who will be the most streamed artists - share your thoughts by emailing me: [email protected].