Stereophonics set for their first UK tour in years in mid-2025 🎶

Stereophonics have announced “no hit left behind” with a 2025 stadium tour of the United Kingdom.

The Bartender and The Thief group are set to perform dates in Huddersfield, Glasgow, London and Cardiff around the same time they headline Isle of Wight Festival 2025.

Here’s the list of dates Stereophonics are set to perform in stadiums around the UK and when you can get tickets for the shows.

Maybe a few years later than the heyday of Britpop, but Stereophonics are still considered part of the “Cool Britannia” movement in its later stages - and are now also heading on tour.

The group, known for their hit singles Just Looking, Mr Writer and Dakota, might not have the length of a tour compared to Ocean Colour Scene’s announcement, but that the group are playing some of the biggest stadiums in the United Kingdom more than makes up for the “lack” of dates.

Kelly Jones and Stereophonics have announced they too are hitting the road in 2025, with a series of stadium shows to compliment their headline appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival. | Scarlet Page

Kelly Jones and company will be performing in Huddersfield from June 2025 at The John Smith’s Stadium, followed by their headline appearance at the Isle of Wight Festival next year, shortly afterwards continuing their dates in Glasgow, London and Cardiff.

Jones expressed his excitement heading back on the road, despite touring and recording with Far From Saints and his only solo tours: “Being on the road again with my best friends, playing all the hits of this band’s catalogue for people in huge outdoor gatherings through the summer of 2025 makes me so excited.

“We should make a new album…oh wait …we already did that! See ya there for more good times…. TUNE!!! TUNE!!! TUNE!!”

Where are Stereophonics touring in the UK in 2025?

Kelly Jones and crew will be performing at the following locations on the following dates in 2025.

When can I get tickets to see Stereophonics on their 2025 UK tour?

There are currently no presale options available for Stereophonics tour of the UK in 2025, which means everyone gets a chance to pick up a ticket when they go on sale on October 11 2025 from 9am through Ticketmaster and Gigs and Tours.

What have Stereophonics been playing live recently?

The band promised “no hit left behind” and at their performance on September 8 2022, that was indeed the case - including performances of Dakota and going back to their early efforts with A Thousand Trees.

Here’s the full setlist that Stereophonics performed at their most recent show at the Andalucia Big Festival 2022 in Malaga, Spain (credit: Setlist.FM.)

Have you seen Stereophonics perform live before, especially during their rise in the music scene with the release of Performance and Cocktails? Have you just discovered Stereophonics recently and looking forward to their shows? Let us know by leaving a comment down below.