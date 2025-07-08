This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kelly Jones and gang look to ride again with a series of arena shows this December.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stereophonics look to close their 2025 with a nine date arena tour of the United Kingdom in December.

The group are set for dates in Nottingham, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London and more.

Here’s where you can catch Kelly Jones and the gang during their Winter Arena tour, and when you can get tickets for the show.

Following a triumphant summer of stadium and outdoor performances, Welsh rock legends Stereophonics have unveiled plans for a major UK arena tour in December 2025.

The extensive run of dates will see the band play Nottingham, Newcastle, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Liverpool, and London's iconic O2 to finish up the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The announcement comes hot on the heels of a string of hugely successful gigs, including a sold-out show at London's Finsbury Park on July 4, 2025, where the band captivated audiences with dazzling visuals and their signature soaring melodies.

The tour announcement coincides with the continued success of their recently released thirteenth studio album, Make ‘em Laugh, Make ‘em Cry, Make ‘em Wait. The album debuted at No.1, marking their ninth official No.1 album – a testament to their enduring appeal and prolific career.

With three decades of ground-breaking achievements and a legacy of chart-topping albums, Stereophonics remain one of the most respected and beloved bands in rock, with Kelly Jones’ introspective lyrics continuing to resonate with fans both old and new.

The band's dynamic live performances this year further solidify their reputation for never resting on their laurels, promising an electrifying experience for tour attendees – one that fans can check out for themselves during the Stereophonics Winter Arena Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where are Stereophonics playing on their 2025 UK arena tour?

Stereophonics will close out their 2025 with a nine-date arena tour of the United Kingdom this December. | James D Kelly

The band are set to perform at the following locations on the following dates:

Where can I get tickets to see Stereophonics on their 2025 UK arena tour?

Tickets to see Stereophonics on their Winter Arena tour will go on sale through Ticketmaster UK from 9:30am BST on July 11 2025.

What have Stereophonics been performing live recently?

We don’t have to venture too far back to find out what Kelly Jones and company have been performing live. Setlist.FM have listed that the band performed the following set during their show at Finsbury Park, London earlier in the month (July 4 2025.)

Vegas Two Times

I Wanna Get Lost With You

Have a Nice Day

There's Always Gonna Be Something

Just Looking

Do Ya Feel My Love

Pick a Part That's New

Seems Like You Don't Know Me

Superman

Geronimo (with “Heartbreaker” riff by Led Zeppelin)

Maybe Tomorrow

Local Boy in the Photograph

I Wouldn't Believe Your Radio (Kelly solo on ukulele into full band)

Mr. Writer

Mr and Mrs Smith

Fly Like an Eagle

Graffiti on the Train

C'est la vie

The Bartender and the Thief

Encore:

Step on My Old Size Nines (Kelly solo)

Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover) (Kelly solo)

Traffic

A Thousand Trees

Dakota

Have you caught Stereophonics on their most recent stadium tour, or will you be seeing them perform during this arena tour in December? Let us know your thoughts on this tour announcement by leaving a comment down below.