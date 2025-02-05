ITV will broadcast the Super Bowl in the UK in 2025 🏈

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Super Bowl will be broadcast live in the UK.

British viewers may have to brave staying up until the early hours though.

Coverage will be available on terrestrial and satellite TV.

The Super Bowl promises to be quite the extravaganza this year. From potential records being broken to Kendrick Lamar’s half-time show.

If you are feeling the siren call of temptation to watch the game, you might be wondering what the broadcast plans are for the UK. It will be available across both free-to-air terrestrial TV and paywalled sports channels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how to watch the Super Bowl and what time coverage will start. All you need to know:

How to watch the Super Bowl in the UK?

Super Bowl LIX | Chris Graythen/Getty Images

ITV will be broadcasting the Super Bowl live on free-to-air TV this year. It has been on the BBC in the past, but ITV (STV in Scotland) is now the home of the major sporting event.

Coverage is due to start at 10.45pm on the terrestrial channel on Sunday (February 9) and will continue into the early hours of Monday (February 10). But it is not your only option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sky Sports will also be broadcasting the Super Bowl live - having carried coverage of the NFL throughout the current season. It will be on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports NFL channels.

Can you watch the Super Bowl on streaming in the UK?

The Super Bowl will also be available to watch live on ITVX - the broadcaster’s catch-up/ on demand streaming service. The app can be found on the App Store/ Google Play as well as on Smart TVs.

If you have a Now sports subscription, you can also watch the Super Bowl live on that app. You can get a monthly pass or there is also a one day option.

For those who would like a more authentic American experience of the Super Bowl, there is a third option: DAZN’s NFL Game Pass. This streaming option allows you to watch the US broadcast, including the famous adverts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What network is Super Bowl LIX on in the US?

The Chiefs quest for a ‘three-peat’ will be broadcast on Fox this year. It means that Tom Brady will be calling a Super Bowl in his first season as a commentator.

For audiences looking for Spanish language broadcasts, it will air on Telemundo and the cable channel Fox Deportes. So you have plenty of options on Sunday.

Last year CBS had the broadcasting rights, while NBC will be the home of Super Bowl LX next year.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

How to watch Super Bowl LIX on streaming in America?

The Super Bowl is set to be streamed live on Tubi this year. It is the first time the free streaming service has hosted a broadcast of the big game.

It will also be live on NFL+ for subscribers to watch there.

Who do you think will win the Super Bowl this year? Share your picks by email: [email protected].