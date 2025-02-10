Kendrick Lamar has performed his highly anticipated Super Bowl set 🚨

The Grammy winner was joined by SZA and others.

Kendrick Lamar brought the house down with his performance at Super Bowl LIX. After weeks of anticipation, the superstar did not fail to deliver (as if that was ever a possibility).

Returning to the big game three years after a guest spot, much was expected ahead of the show. Fans in the UK who were not able to stay up to watch it - can catch it for free on catch up.

But which songs did Kendrick perform during his big show? And who were the guests.

What was Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl setlist?

Rapper Kendrick Lamar will be playing this year's Superbowl half time show. | AFP via Getty Images

The show opened with Samuel L Jackson as ‘Uncle Sam’ who introduced the performance. But here’s the full setlist.

Squabble up

Humble

DNA

Euphoria

Man at the garden

Peekaboo

Luther (with SZA)

All the stars (with SZA)

Not Like Us

TV Off

Lots of talk ahead of the performance was if Kendrick could or would be able to perform Not Like Us. But he did it.

Who were the guests for Kendrick’s Super Bowl show?

Before the big game, SZA was announced as one of the guests who would join him for the performance. It wasn’t really a surprise since they have collaborated a number of times - including on Kendrick’s recent GNX album - and they performed Luther together.

Samuel L Jackson played ‘Uncle Sam’ - appearing multiple times throughout the set to interact with Kendrick. He also brought out Mustard - the producer behind his massive hits of the last year including Not Like Us.

Tennis legend Serena Williams did also appear as one of the dancers for Not Like Us.

It was not perhaps the glittering cast of supporting stars that many may have expected or predicted. But with Kendrick at the height of his powers, did he really need many special guests - not at all.

What did you think of Kendrick’s Super Bowl halftime show? Let me know: [email protected].