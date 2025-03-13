The Apprentice shocked with its latest firing twist in week 7 👀

The Apprentice has pulled out another twist with the latest firing.

It has been a dramatic series as the show celebrates its 20th anniversary.

The candidates were tasked with designing educational banking apps this week.

The Apprentice has shocked fans yet again with another major surprise as it marks its 20th year on TV. After one candidate surprisingly quit in the boardroom - and he’s since explained the ‘real reason’ for his departure.

However the show had yet another twist up its sleeve - as a candidate was fired before the end of tonight’s (March 13) episode. It came after the teams were each tasked with designing an educational banking app for kids.

But who was the unlucky candidate to hear the famous phrase ‘You’re Fired’? Here’s all you need to know:

What was the task on The Apprentice this week?

Seven weeks into this year’s competition, Lord Sugar tasked the candidates with designing and launching a new educational banking app for six to nine year olds. They had to also come up with an accompanying money box.

They then had to pitch the apps to industry heavyweights.

Who was fired on The Apprentice in week 7?

In a twist, Lord Sugar didn’t even wait long after the result was announced before he pointed the finger and fired a candidate. It has been described as a “series first”.

Addressing the losing team, he said: “I've heard enough. It seems like a completely disjointed organisation you were running there, completely disjointed.

“I don't like wasting my time. I think the dynamics of the team is terrible at the moment, listening to everybody, I think that you missed an opportunity.”

Team Ascendancy lost after failing to secure funding from any of the experts - amid concerns about the money box and lack of educational details in the app.

Frederick Afrifa was fired - before the final boardroom. Despite picking his two options, he didn’t get another chance to defend himself.

However Lord Sugar was not done yet, it was one of the infamous double firings. Keir Shave’s struggles on the pitch to the industry experts saw his time in the competition brought to an end.

What happened in The Apprentice this week?

Before the drama in the boardroom, we had the whole ordeal of the task to make it through first. Frederick and Jordan became the two project managers this week.

Jordan struggled with coming up with their theme - beyond something ‘mythical’. While across the hall, Mia suggested a dog as the mascot and a game inside the app - with less of a focus on the educational side of things.

Despite originally deciding that he would lead the money box team, Jordan was told he should be in charge of the app by Amber-Rose and changed his mind. Leading to a rather cutting aside from Tim who pondered ‘who was really’ in charge of the team.

Anisa clashed with Mia after the latter pushed for Dean to take the lead on the app, because of her own experience making apps. However Dean’s experience as a father won out.

In coming up with their dog themed game, Anisa suggested going bankrupt as what happens when players lose it. Which Dean shot down because young children wouldn’t know what it meant.

Jordan changed his mind while designing the app, swapping mythical theme for a cyber hero. He did not inform his sub-team of this however, so they designed their money box around the original idea - not much synergy going on.

On the other team, Tim found Mia’s design for the dog money box to be a “bit young” and wondered if it would appeal to the six-to-nine age range. The game continued to cause issues as Melica worried it didn’t meet the educational brief.

Jordan’s idea to focus their app around an online shopping safety quiz left his sub-team scratching their head. And also having to hurriedly go through a re-design.

The two names the teams came up with were about as dull as dishwater - mythical bank and strong savers. I guess ‘place holder’ was already taken.

Neither team were particularly happy with logos either - with Anisa worrying the dog collar-esque option for strong savers was old fashioned. While Jordan went studs up on the mythical bank logo and he also was not happy at all with the money box.

Frederick worried about the lack of educational details in the strong savers app - as Dean had focused on the fun side of the game. Their money box didn’t go down well with the focus group as the target audience found it ‘baby-ish’.

While on the other team, the consumers did not like the money box or the mythical bank logo. Safe to say it could have gone better then.

Liam was on pitching duty for mythical bank and it got off to a very rocky start - as he seemed to forget his lines at first. Chisola swooped in to save it, before Liam’s disastrous intervention about ‘you would think quizzes are boring’ - oops.

Despite that the industry experts did quit like the quiz, but found there was an identity crisis between the name and the super hero mascot.

Next up was strong savers, Frederick started strongly making the most of his motivational speakers background. But the app did start to raise concerns from the experts - including questions about screen time - which Keir struggled to answer.

The experts had concerns about the lack of financial literacy details in the app. While the dog money box was critiqued at being too young for the target audience.

Also it did look as if the pitches were taking place in the Dragons’ Den. The brick and industrial vibes certainly echoed that vibe.

All that was left now was to return to the boardroom. See above for what happened in it.

Let me know what you thought of the latest episode by email: [email protected].