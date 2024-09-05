Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Known for their earworm “Do Wah Diddy,” The Manfreds have announced a widespread tour for Autumn 2025

The Manfreds have announced they are to embark on a 28 date tour across the United Kingdom in 2025.

The “5-4-3-2-1” hitmakers are set for dates in High Wycombe, Birmingham, Northampton and two nights in London among many more.

Here’s the full list of tour dates and how you can avoid missing out on tickets for their “Maximum Rhythm N Blues” tour.

The Manfreds have delighted their fanbase this morning with the announcement the band will take their “Maximum Rhythm N Blues” tour across the United Kingdom in late 2025.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The iconic British act who popularised The Exciters’ song “Do Wah Diddy”, Paul Jones (vocals, harmonica) and Tom McGuinness (guitar, vocals), along with Marcus Cliffe (bass), Simon Currie (saxophone), Pete Riley (drums), and Mike Gorman (keyboards), are set for performances in Guildford, Halifax, Leicester, Northampton and two nights in London as part of their tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group earlier this year performed a triumphant set at Glastonbury Festival, with their singles having permeated throughout UK pop culture - be it the catchiness of “Do Wah Diddy” or “5-4-3-2-1,” the theme song to ‘60s music TV show “Ready! Steady! Go!”

Joining the band throughout the tour will be Noel McCalla, known for his work with the iconic band Manfred Mann's Earth Band and his acclaimed solo career, with vocalist Paul Jones remarking that he is “eagerly anticipating another great tour - not only with the magnificent Manfreds, but also with the marvellous Mister McCalla.”

So ahead of their first tour date, here’s where The Manfreds are performing across the United Kingdom next year, how to get tickets and a look at what they performed at their recent Glastonbury Festival appearance.

Where are The Manfreds touring in the UK in 2025?

British rhythm and blues legends The Manfreds are set to bring their "Maximum Rhythm N Blues" tour to 28 cities across Autumn 2025. | Provided

The Manfreds are set to perform at the following venues across the United Kingdom on the following dates in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Where and when can I get tickets to see The Manfreds on their 2025 UK tour?

Tickets to see The Manfreds on one of their UK tour dates will go on sale from 10am on Monday September 9 2024 through Ticketmaster UK - there are currently no presales available for this show.

What did The Manfreds perform at Glastonbury 2024?

A classic selection of their hits, to put it bluntly. Setlist.FM have listed the following setlist as performed during their triumphant performance at Worthy Farm earlier this year at Glastonbury Festival - could this be a similar setlist to what they’re set to perform in 2025?

5-4-3-2-1 (Manfred Mann cover) Fox on the Run (Tony Hazzard cover) Sha La La (The Shirelles cover) Ha! Ha! Said the Clown (Manfred Mann cover) I've Been a Bad Bad Boy (Paul Jones cover) Semi-Detached Suburban Mr James (Manfred Mann cover) Pretty Flamingo (Manfred Mann cover) Handbags and Gladrags (Mike d’Abo cover) Smokestack Lightning (Howlin’ Wolf cover) Build Me Up Buttercup (The Foundations cover) When I'm Dead and Gone (McGuinness Flint cover) Quinn the Eskimo (The Mighty Quinn) (Bob Dylan cover) Do-Wah-Diddy (The Exciters cover)

Did you catch The Manfreds when they performed at Glastonbury Festival in 2024 or will you be going to see the band on one of their 2025 tour dates? Let us know your thoughts about the tour by leaving a comment or contacting the writer of this article directly.