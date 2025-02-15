The Masked Singer final: who was Wolf? Marti Pellow unmasked - clues and hints
- Wolf is one of The Masked Singer finalists in 2025.
- Audiences have been given clues to their identity.
- Have you figured out who the wolf is yet?
After weeks of speculation the identity of Wolf has finally been revealed on The Masked Singer. The contestant has made it to the final along with Pufferfish and Dressed Crab.
Nine of the initial 12 contestants have been unmasked and their celebrity identities have been revealed. From a former Bake Off favourite to a chart topping musician.
But what clues have been dropped about Wolf’s identity? Here’s all you need to know:
Who was Wolf on The Masked Singer?
Marti Pellow from Wet Wet Wet was revealed to be Wolf in the final of The Masked Singer. He just missed out on the top two.
Clues for Wolf
Viewers have been given plenty of clues so far to the potential identity of the Wolf. These are the hints via Radio Times:
- The items in their VT include a model boat, a t-shirt that read "wolfpack", a cameraman wearing a mitre, bowling.
- "You won't want to keep this wolf from your door.
- "When you're a wolf, some might think you're big, some might think you're bad, but there's always two sides to every story. Are you ready to take me as I am?"
- "If the three little pigs had listened to my advice, no huffin' no puffin', would've blown those houses down."
- "It's all about new foundations. If you wanna keep a roof over your head, I should know. Not that I'm bitter about the business."
- "As a wolf I've held dominion over everything I see, wild woods, creek or cave, that’s my territory."
- The items in their VT include a spy glass, a map of Egypt
- "It might not have been too revolutionary, but I think my opening gambit was a move in the right direction."
- "This competition is certainly dramatic, more soap opera than fairytale from my experience."
- "It's true, I'm ready to be top of the food chain, and claim that masked singer crown."
- "I'll paint a picture of my early life. As a cub, I traded expectations others might have had and set off down my own road."
- "High school is where I slipped out of my pack. Now this wolf is ready to go my own way."
- "I'll be the next big thing in this competition."
- "Despite usually being so accident prone, we've managed to avoid any trips to the doctor this holiday."
- "It's making me reminisce about the good old days, being overseas, hanging out with the gang."
- The items in their VT include colourful umbrellas, wool, a book of bedtime stories.
- "Some of the guesses the panel produced last week gave me the willies, but nobody puts this wolf in a corner."
- "Am I an imposter, a wolf in sheep's clothing? I may be mysterious, but as if I'd stoop so low."
- "I could read my entire life story to you, but it's no fairy tale."
- "Lone wolf or running with the pack, the wolf has done it all."
- "I've joined forces with others in the past, some who have a very particular set of skills, skills they have acquired over a very long career."
- "It's a tale as old of time, but I've got used to Saturday night being a bit of a break."
- "It's time for a change of gear."
Guesses
- Richard E Grant
- Tony Hadley
- Brendon Urie
- Robert Lindsay
- Phil Spencer
- Simon Le Bon
- Bono
- David Tennant
- Mike Skinner
- Hugh Jackman
- Donny Osmond
- Adam Sandler
Which songs has Wolf performed so far?
Wolf didn’t take to the stage until episode two and then they performed Let's Dance by David Bowie. A week later in episode three, they performed Copacabana (At the Copa) by Barry Manilow.
Wolf didn’t perform in episode four, returning to the stage in episode five with The Candy Man by Sammy Davis Jr. In episode six they opted for Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish.
For the seventh episode, Wolf performed twice starting with Rebel Yell by Billy Idol. It was followed by Don’t Dream It’s Over by Crowded House.
