Foraged Jewellery at the Hub, Sleaford

Sunday October 29, 10.30am–1.30pm, £10, outside if weather permits, all ages.

Come and create some natural material jewellery!

You will forage materials from the Nettles outdoor arts area, process the materials and make into beads, medallions for a necklace or bracelets.

The workshop is suitable for families, accessible to children and participants of all abilities. The workshop is adaptable and perfect if you want to make a simple piece and there is potential to create more elaborate pieces if you’re a more experienced make and feeling creative.

The session will include use of simple tools, could include pyrography, creation of natural cordage, colouring/staining of bead, and treating the materials for durability.

The workshop will be split into two parts, first collecting and basic processing materials and then when we return to the workshop, we will make the natural beads, cordage, medallions and other elements. Call 01529 308710, Email: [email protected]