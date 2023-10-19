10 things to do during Halloween half term in North Kesteven
Here are some Halloween festivities across North Kesteven visitor venues this half term.
- Widdershins Witch Hunt
Throughout October (self-led trail). Collect your trail sheet from Sleaford Library, Navigation House or Cogglesford Watermill.
Widdershins Witch Hunt is back for 2023! Find the clues in the hidden location using the details on your trail sheet and crack the spooky code! Free to take part.
For more information visit heartoflincs.com
- Spooky Family Trail
Throughout October (Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 10am-2.30pm). Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum, Heath Farm, North Rauceby, NG34 8EQ.
Join the museum team for a family-friendly spooky trail around the museum!
It is free to enter. For more information visit: Cranwell Aviation Heritage Museum.
- Trick or Treat at the Mill
Sunday October 29. Cogglesford Watermill, East Road, Sleaford, NG34 7EQ.
Join Cogglesford Watermill for gingerbread cookies, spooky stories and hot chocolate at the creepy mill, all decorated for Halloween. Dressing up is strongly encouraged!
It is free entry but donations to the mill are welcomed with thanks.
For further details: Trick or Treat at the Mill.
- Halloween weekend at Heckington Windmill
On Friday October 27, Saturday October 28 and Sunday October 29, 11am - 4pm, there will be pumpkins, spiders, competitions and a special hunt around the grounds for children!
There is also a Halloween Colouring Competition. Win free entry to the windmill for your family! Download from the webpage here, colour and send in your picture, either by email or drop it in at the windmill any Friday, Saturday or Sunday 11am - 4pm. Competition closes October 31. Good luck!
-
Make Do & Mend Washday Weekend
October 20 at 12pm – October 23 at 3.30pm From October 20 to 23, visit Mrs Smith’s Cottage in East Road, Navenby, to have a go at washing the old fashioned way (weather permitting) and learn all about making do and mending. Visit the learning centre to have a go at eco friendly crafts like rag rug making and scrap sewing projects.
All included in your admission fee, adults £3.50, children £2, family (2 adults 3 children) £10.
- Mrs Smith’s Birthday Tea Party
On Saturday October 28, head to Mrs Smith’s Cottage for what would have been Mrs Smith’s 121st birthday, to find cakes and cuppas in the Mrs Smith’s Cottage Learning Centre.
Free to enter, cakes and teas available for (cash only) donations to support the cottage. Help preserve the memory of this very special lady and her unique home.
-
Duckling Disco Spook-tacular
October 25, 1-3pm. Halloween Duckling Disco Spook-tacular at Whisby Natural World Centre is THE place to be for under 8s! Dance to popular songs, sing-a-longs and music. With spinetingling refreshments and ghoulish cookies. Fancy dress for Halloween, dress to impress! Under 8s - £5, Adults - £2. Contact Whisby Natural World Centre on 01522 688868, [email protected]
-
Half Term Family Workshop at The Hub, Sleaford.
Tuesday October 24, 10am–2pm, £3 per child, all ages. Come and ‘design & make’ in our family friendly workshop inspired by BIG DRAW FESTIVAL. Call 01529 308710, Email: [email protected]
-
BIG DRAW Festival at the Hub, Sleaford
October 2-31, 10am-5pm, FREE, self-led, all ages. This year’s Big Draw Festival at the Hub experiments with senses: Touch, Sight, Sound, Taste and Smell to produce creative works and drawings. Call 01529 308710, Email: [email protected]
-
Foraged Jewellery at the Hub, Sleaford
Sunday October 29, 10.30am–1.30pm, £10, outside if weather permits, all ages.
Come and create some natural material jewellery!
You will forage materials from the Nettles outdoor arts area, process the materials and make into beads, medallions for a necklace or bracelets.
The workshop is suitable for families, accessible to children and participants of all abilities. The workshop is adaptable and perfect if you want to make a simple piece and there is potential to create more elaborate pieces if you’re a more experienced make and feeling creative.
The session will include use of simple tools, could include pyrography, creation of natural cordage, colouring/staining of bead, and treating the materials for durability.
The workshop will be split into two parts, first collecting and basic processing materials and then when we return to the workshop, we will make the natural beads, cordage, medallions and other elements. Call 01529 308710, Email: [email protected]