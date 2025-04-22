Vintage singer Becky Jayne is appearing at 1940s Super Saturday in Spilsby.

Visitors are invited to step back in time at an event to launch VE Day commemorations in Spilsby.

1940s Super Saturday is part of a series of market-style events taking place being run by Spilsby Town Council in partnership with Spilsby Town Events and Platform Housing between April and October.

Coun Ellie Marsh explained: “As the town has a long standing military history we recognised the importance of commemorating the 80th Anniversary of VE Day.

"The 1940s event is a first for Spilsby and a great way to showcase the fantastic history in the town.”

In addition to a 1940s-style market there will be a best dressed competition for anyone attending, free 1940s themed crafts and entertainment throughout the day provided by local singer Becky Jayne and Skegness Silver Band.

There will also be a re-enactment display showcasing equipment and clothing used during WW2 by the commonwealth forces and a small display of WW2 vehicles.

Elsewhere in the town, the Nelson Butt restaurant has a vintage singer after the event so anyone attending can keep the party going. Shops in Spilsby are also taking part in a best dressed window display

“Super Saturdays was an idea created by Spilsby Town Council to try and increase footfall in the town but also to provide opportunities for families to do things together, added Coun Ellis. “At all of the events there will be free activities for children and free entertainment.”

The event takes place on Saturday, May 3, from 10am - 4pm. For more information please contact [email protected]