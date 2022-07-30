A-maze-ing tribute to the Queen’s jubilee for families to enjoy

Uncle Henry’s Farm Shop, near Grayingham, opened its giant five-acre Maize Maze at the weekend revealing its royal design.

The maze will be open every weekday throughout the school summer holidays and every weekend in between right through to November 1.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maria Godfrey, marketing and events manager at Uncle Henry’s, said: “Our amazing Maize Maze allows families to take on the challenge of finding all the markers that are hidden within to work out the secret word at the end.

The 2022 maze has a regal theme

“We change the Maize Maze theme every year, with previous years being dedicated to thanking the NHS and another highlighting our sustainable energy use, which Uncle Henry’s prides itself on.

"This year is no different, with a theme all about the jubilee in honour of Her Majesty The Queen.”

Within the Maize Maze ticket, families are able to enjoy all that Uncle Henry’s ‘Behind the Garden Wall’ attraction has to offer, including the much-loved fairy trail, nine-hole mini crazy golf course and jumping pillow.

This year also sees the return of tractor and trailer rides, giving visitors the chance to see another side of Uncle Henry’s.

It starts!

Maria said: “We are all too aware of the rises in the cost of living, so we want to offer a great day out for families – and that is what our ‘Behind the Wall’ offers.

“Advance tickets are just £6 per person or £20 for a group of 4, with under twos admitted free.”

Tickets can be booked via the Uncle Henry’s website: www.unclehenrys.co.uk

The Maize Maze continues to take centre stage throughout the summer evenings with a host of events planned on Friday nights.

Heading into the maze

Events include Murder Mystery Maze on August 5, Find the Wine on August 19 and Date Night Maze on September 2.

Find the fact boards

Not something you want to see!

Almost there!