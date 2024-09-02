'A quacking success' -- Louth's famous annual duck race is as popular as ever

The duck race, held at Hubbard’s Hills country park, is one of several fundraising events organised throughout the year by Louth and District Lions Club.

This year’s renewal proved as popular as ever, with locals invited to buy a plastic duck for £1 and then watch it race against others on the park’s waterways.

"A great day was had by all,” said a spokesperson on Lions’ Facebook page. “It was quacking!

"There were lots of lucky winners, and we hope everyone had a fantastic time.

"There was a fabulous turnout. Thanks to all who came to support us. The ducks are now resting until next year!”

The event also included games, a tombola and a barbecue. Money was raised for charities and causes close to the Lions club’s heart.

Other fundraising events the club hosts include casino nights, a classic car show, a golf day, a Bonfire Night display, Santa’s Sleigh runs and a tractor rally.

1 . Fun day out The duck race was a fun day out -- and among those enjoying themselves were Charlie Reeson, of Boston, with seven-year-old Millie Bailey and 11-year-old Lola Epson. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

2 . And they're off! The ducks plot their way down the course at Hubbard's Hills. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography

3 . Time for a family picnic This family took the opportunity to enjoy a picnic to coincide with the event. From left are Katie Parr, Jack Parr, George Parr, Jeff Parr, Vickey Parr, three-year-old Henry Parr, seven-year-old Eleanor Ormsby, Hannah Ormsby and Poppy Ormsby, four. Photo: D.R. Dawson Photography