Alford Craft Market is celebrating its 50th anniversary with a three-day event this Bank Holiday.

After a wet start yesterday (Saturday), the event was buzzing today with visitors browsing an array of true craftmanship from around Lincolnshire – as well as demonstrations, have-a-go stalls and live music.

For the children there was a Punch and Judy Show and complementing the businesses in town which stayed open for the event – including Alford Craft Market’s own shop – there was even displays by three Morris dancing teams.

The county’s teenage market was also represented.

Kate Snookes, a member of the Alford Craft Market organising team, at her jewellery stall.

Thought to be the longest-running craft market in the UK, Alford Craft Market was set up in 1974 by Michel and Heather Ducos of Alford Pottery to enable Lincolnshire artists and makers to sell their work and to promote an interest in arts and crafts.

The August Bank Holiday Weekend Craft Market is the main 50th Anniversary celebration in the Alford Manor House Grounds and Big Marquee – and is a result of the hard work of the organising team.

A ribbon cutting ceremony took place yesterday, featuring the display of the Alford Craft Market’s 50th Anniversary Street Art Banners on the Alford Manor House railings made by adults and children of the local community.

There was street theatre/stilt walking from the Earthbound Misfits with a 1970’s theme. The walkabout act Team BGee also made an appearance on Saturday, August 23 aThe craft market continues tomorrow (Bank Holiday Monday) with over 50 quality stalls with handmade crafts for sale, demonstrations of crafts, have-a-go stalls, vintage games, storytelling and more acoustic

Amanda Brown has being bringing her glassware to Alford Craft Market for 10 years.

Admission is Give What You Can Afford to help pay for the free activities and entertainment.The Alford Craft Market Shop at 1 West Street will be open from 10am to 4pm on all three days.

More pictures to come of the event at lincolnshireworld.com.