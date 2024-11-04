All aboard the 'Santa Specials' that are ready to leave Ludborough train station

All aboard the ‘Santa Specials’ that are returning to the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway in time for Christmas.

The popular train-rides, which depart Ludborough station, have become an annual treat for children and their families in the build-up to the festive season.

This year, they are running on the Saturdays of December 7 and 14 and the Sundays of December 8 and 15, with four trains per day at 10 am, 11.30 am, 1 pm and 2.30 pm.

A spokesperson for the heritage steam railway said: “The real magic of Christmas begins when Santa himself makes a special appearance on board.

"Accompanied by his merry band of elves, he will visit each carriage, spreading cheer and ensuring that the festive spirit is alive and well.

"Santa will chat with every child, giving them a personalised present during the train journey, and there will be entertainment too.

"We have four separate compartments, which each hold six people, on the trains, including quiet areas.

"At the end of the journey, which lasts just under an hour, the excitement continues because you will have the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto to take photos, capturing cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

At the station, the Steaming Kettle Buffet cafe will be open before and after the train-rides, serving hot and cold drinks, bacon and sausage butties and also cakes.

Booking is via the railway’s website, www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk where you can choose your preferred date, time and seats.

Tickets cost £18 for adults, £20 for children aged one to 12, £15 for youngsters aged 13 to 16 and £8 for babies under 12 months.