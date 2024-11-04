All aboard the 'Santa Specials' that are ready to leave Ludborough train station

By Richard Silverwood
Published 4th Nov 2024, 11:14 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 12:04 BST
All aboard the ‘Santa Specials’ that are returning to the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway in time for Christmas.

The popular train-rides, which depart Ludborough station, have become an annual treat for children and their families in the build-up to the festive season.

Most Popular

    This year, they are running on the Saturdays of December 7 and 14 and the Sundays of December 8 and 15, with four trains per day at 10 am, 11.30 am, 1 pm and 2.30 pm.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    A spokesperson for the heritage steam railway said: “The real magic of Christmas begins when Santa himself makes a special appearance on board.

    The 'Santa Specials' train rides on the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway are back next month in time for Christmas.placeholder image
    The 'Santa Specials' train rides on the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway are back next month in time for Christmas.

    "Accompanied by his merry band of elves, he will visit each carriage, spreading cheer and ensuring that the festive spirit is alive and well.

    "Santa will chat with every child, giving them a personalised present during the train journey, and there will be entertainment too.

    "We have four separate compartments, which each hold six people, on the trains, including quiet areas.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "At the end of the journey, which lasts just under an hour, the excitement continues because you will have the opportunity to visit Santa in his grotto to take photos, capturing cherished memories that will last a lifetime.”

    placeholder image
    Read More
    'Bake-Off' winner Nadiya gives thumbs-up to 'farm-to-fork' supper clubs at Ranby

    At the station, the Steaming Kettle Buffet cafe will be open before and after the train-rides, serving hot and cold drinks, bacon and sausage butties and also cakes.

    Booking is via the railway’s website, www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk where you can choose your preferred date, time and seats.

    Tickets cost £18 for adults, £20 for children aged one to 12, £15 for youngsters aged 13 to 16 and £8 for babies under 12 months.

    Related topics:Tickets
    Follow us
    ©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice