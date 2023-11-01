Register
All aboard the Santa train at heritage railway

A Lincolnshire Heritage Steam Railway is promising a magical Christmas treat like no other on its popular ‘Santa Special’ steam trains this December.
By Dianne Tuckett
Published 1st Nov 2023, 13:00 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 10:53 GMT
Santa Specials are back at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway. Image: LWRSanta Specials are back at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway. Image: LWR
Santa Specials are back at the Lincolnshire Wolds Railway. Image: LWR

The Ludborough-based Lincolnshire Wolds Railway will be running the Santa Specials on a number of dates.

Accompanied by his merry band of Elves, Santa will visit each carriage, spreading cheer, and ensuring that the festive spirit is alive.

Each child will receive a specially-chosen present from Father Christmas and, after the train journey, they can have their picture taken with Santa in his Grotto.

    Pauline Neal from the LWR said: “This year, there will be four trains each day to cope with the demand.

    “Our Santa Specials are extremely popular and fill up very quickly, so we advise customers to book early via our website to be sure of getting the time and day of their choice.”

    The trains will run on December 9, 10, 17 and 18.

    Train times are 10am, 11.20am, 1.30pm and 3pm, with the journey lasting just under one hour.

    Passengers can chose the seats they want to sit in at the time of booking.

    Pauline added: “We would love to see everyone wearing their best Christmas costumes, jolly jumpers or something else Christmassy – one elf in particular will be checking and telling Santa if you’ve co-operated ha-ha.”

    For more information, ticket prices and to book, visit the LWR website at www.lincolnshirewoldsrailway.co.uk .

