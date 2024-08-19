All are welcome at Boston Town's 60th anniversary event

By Simon Ashberry
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Boston Town are holding a celebration event this weekend to mark their 60th anniversary.

It will feature a reunion of ex-players, a football quiz and the official unveiling of the club's new history wall at the entrance to Mortgages For You Stadium.

You'll also be able to see old photographs and memorabilia and watch archive film footage.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Poachers have produced special celebration pint cups to commemorate the anniversary. These will be on sale at £1 each from behind the bar.

Boston Town's new history wallBoston Town's new history wall
Boston Town's new history wall

Also on sale will be copies of the two Boston Town history books and pin badges.

The anniversary event will take place on Saturday (24 August) after the Poachers' top-of-the-table clash against Eastwood CFC, which kicks off at 3pm.

The festivities will be in the clubhouse from 6pm onwards and all are welcome.

Related topics:Boston Town

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.