All are welcome at Boston Town's 60th anniversary event
It will feature a reunion of ex-players, a football quiz and the official unveiling of the club's new history wall at the entrance to Mortgages For You Stadium.
You'll also be able to see old photographs and memorabilia and watch archive film footage.
The Poachers have produced special celebration pint cups to commemorate the anniversary. These will be on sale at £1 each from behind the bar.
Also on sale will be copies of the two Boston Town history books and pin badges.
The anniversary event will take place on Saturday (24 August) after the Poachers' top-of-the-table clash against Eastwood CFC, which kicks off at 3pm.
The festivities will be in the clubhouse from 6pm onwards and all are welcome.
