Annual Easter service to be held at Red Hill Nature Reserve in Stenigot

By Richard Silverwood
Published 17th Mar 2025, 10:23 BST
Updated 17th Mar 2025, 10:33 BST
One of the religious highlights of Easter in the Louth and Horncastle area has been organised for Good Friday on April 18.

It is the annual Good Friday Service of Witness at the Red Hill Nature Reserve, run by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, at Stenigot Top in Stenigot.

    The service will be led by the Rev Canon Charles Patrick, who is the rector at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle, but the Bishop Of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, will also be there.

    The congregation is invited to meet at 9.30 am at the bottom of Red Hill for a procession, or at 10 am in the nature reserve for the service itself.

    The annual Good Friday Service of Witness at Red Hill Nature Reserve in Stenigot will be held on April 18.

    The service has been arranged by the Parish of the Asterby Group, which is situated in rolling, peaceful countryside within the Horncastle Deanery, to the south of Louth, north of Horncastle and east of Lincoln.

    The parish group consists of eight beautiful churches located within several villages and hamlets. Worship in the churches is shared on a rota basis, with some parishioners travelling from their own villages to worship together, while others attend formal worship only when it is held in their particular village church.

    Over Easter, the parish is also hosting a Maundy Thursday service on April 17 at St Mary’s Church on Church Lane in Horncastle, and an Easter Day service with Holy Communion on Sunday, April 20 at St Andrew’s Church in Donington on Bain.

    For full details of all the upcoming services and events, you can visit the Parish of the Asterby Group website at www.asterbygroup.org

