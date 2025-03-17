One of the religious highlights of Easter in the Louth and Horncastle area has been organised for Good Friday on April 18.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the annual Good Friday Service of Witness at the Red Hill Nature Reserve, run by the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, at Stenigot Top in Stenigot.

Most Popular

The service will be led by the Rev Canon Charles Patrick, who is the rector at St Mary’s Church in Horncastle, but the Bishop Of Lincoln, the Rt Rev Stephen Conway, will also be there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The congregation is invited to meet at 9.30 am at the bottom of Red Hill for a procession, or at 10 am in the nature reserve for the service itself.

The annual Good Friday Service of Witness at Red Hill Nature Reserve in Stenigot will be held on April 18.

The service has been arranged by the Parish of the Asterby Group, which is situated in rolling, peaceful countryside within the Horncastle Deanery, to the south of Louth, north of Horncastle and east of Lincoln.

The parish group consists of eight beautiful churches located within several villages and hamlets. Worship in the churches is shared on a rota basis, with some parishioners travelling from their own villages to worship together, while others attend formal worship only when it is held in their particular village church.

Over Easter, the parish is also hosting a Maundy Thursday service on April 17 at St Mary’s Church on Church Lane in Horncastle, and an Easter Day service with Holy Communion on Sunday, April 20 at St Andrew’s Church in Donington on Bain.

For full details of all the upcoming services and events, you can visit the Parish of the Asterby Group website at www.asterbygroup.org