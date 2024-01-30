Awesome artwork of Earth comes to Cathedral

Gaia pictured on display in Salisbury Cathedral. Image: Luke Jerram

Measuring seven metres in diameter, Gaia features 120dpi detailed NASA imagery of the Earth’s surface. The artwork provides the opportunity to see our planet on this scale, floating in three-dimensions.

Gaia will be suspended under the central tower in the Cathedral, which will provide a spectacular backdrop.

The installation creates a sense of the Overview Effect, which was first described by author Frank White in 1987. Common features of the experience for astronauts are a feeling of awe for the planet, a profound understanding of the interconnection of all life, and a renewed sense of responsibility for taking care of the environment.

The artwork is 1.8 million times smaller than the real Earth, with each centimetre of the internally lit sculpture describing 18km of the Earth’s surface.

A specially-made surround sound composition by BAFTA award winning Composer Dan Jones is played alongside the sculpture.

Gaia arrives at the cathedral on Monday, February 5, and will be on display until Sunday, February 25.

The Cathedral is open to visitors between 10am and 4pm Monday to

Saturday, and between 11.30am and 2.30pm on Sundays.

Adult admission charges apply and children can visit for free.

On the evenings of Thursday February 8, 15 and 22, the Cathedral will open its doors between 6.30pm and 8.30pm for those who wish to experience Gaia at night. This is a unique opportunity to view the earth’s majesty during the hours of darkness. Admission during these sessions is by donation.

Following this at 8.45pm on each Thursday there will be a special service of Compline under Gaia. This peaceful service, featuring simple yet beautiful music, is a space for quiet and reflection at the end of the day.

Throughout the three-week presentation, there are lots of events and activities to participate in, from musical recitals to children’s crafts, and special services.

On Saturday February 10 and from Monday February 12 to Friday 16, between 10am to 3.30pm daily, there will be arts and crafts in the learning centre, including creating collages, making a ‘four seasons’ plate to take home.

On Monday February 12 and Tuesday February 13, there is the opportunity to visit the star Lincs Planetarium in the Chapter House. Fun for all the family, crawl through the entrance tunnel into the dome, where you will learn all about space and the stars.

On Thursday February 15, Rhubarb Theatre will be hosting free Interactive Storytelling in the Chapter House. based on the book ,Is This My Home?, by Sean Henrick Moore.

There will also be free musical recitals under Gaia on Friday February 9 and 23 at 11.30am, featuring the music of Handel, Mahler and Sibellius.