Make the most of this rare opportunity to explore one of the UK’s most inspiring manor houses

Harlaxton Manor is inviting visitors to enjoy an “incredible” late summer Bank Holiday in style and splendour on Saturday 26th and Sunday 27th August.

Usually closed to the public, the historic Grade I listed country manor near Grantham is now offering guests the rare opportunity to explore its magnificent house and gardens.

Constructed in 1831, the 19th century historic house serves as the UK campus of the University of Evansville - limiting opportunities for the public to explore the manor to specific dates.

Harlaxton Manor viewed from the formal gardens

Perfect for a memorable family day out, visitors will be able to explore the manor with its opulent staterooms, eclectic architecture and hidden corridors as well as the beautiful formal gardens, which boast stunning views across the Vale of Belvoir.

Situated close to the Lincolnshire, Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire borders, the building’s striking Ancaster limestone exterior combines Baroque, Elizabethan and Jacobean styles to create a grand edifice that is visible for miles around.

Bethan Price, events manager at Harlaxton Manor, said: “We’re thrilled to invite you to our Summer Open House at one of the most striking historic houses in the country. It’s a spectacular backdrop worthy of even the most avid instagrammer!

“It really is set to be a weekend of breathtaking Bank Holiday fun for all the family, with the incredible architecture of the manor and its gardens in bloom for all to enjoy.”

Harlaxton Manor Summer Open House 2023.

“Our open days always prove popular so it's worth booking your ticket in advance to avoid disappointment.”

The manor’s impressive interior and exquisite formal gardens will be open for all to attend. Sweet treats and a variety of hot and cold refreshments, including ice cream, tea, coffee and cakes, will be available in the manor’s main foyer. Guests can also enjoy live entertainment, with ethereal performances by a trained harpist complemented by two local choirs: the Harrowby Choir and the Capella Choir.

Delightfully decorative, with French terraces, an Italian garden, a Dutch canal and even a 19th-century observatory, the formal gardens and surrounding parkland offer the perfect backdrop for a sunny late Summer Bank Holiday.

This August Bank Holiday, Harlaxton Manor and its Manor Gardens will be open on Saturday 26th August and Sunday 27th August from 10am until 5pm (last entry at 4pm).

Adult tickets are available for £15 while child entry is £8.50. A family ticket for two adults and up to three children is available for £40 and concessions are £10 per person.

Other upcoming dates that it will be open to the public this year are:

Christmas Open House - 1st-3rd and 7th-10th December

To book tickets in advance, please visit www.harlaxton.co.uk. A limited number of tickets will also be available on arrival at the Manor’s main entrance.

